Actress trapped Mary Ward has died at 106 | Culture

Veteran Australian actress and comedian Mary Ward has died at the age of 106.

Her family said she passed away peacefully Monday morning at a Melbourne elderly care facility.

Ward was widely known for her roles in soap operas, but her most memorable character was probably Jeanette Brooks known as Mum on Prisoner (titled Prisoner: Cell Block H in UK and US) from 1979 to 1981 .

She has also appeared in Sons and Daughters, Neighbors, Young Doctors, Blue Heelers, and A Country Practice, but it was Prisoner that earned her the most recognition.

I remember sitting down with the cast to read the scripts for the first time and felt like we were going to do something pretty revolutionary, she said. the Herald Sun in 2016, during an interview for his 101st birthday.

It was a very exciting project to be a part of. People still watch it to this day.

In the 1970s she joined the Melbourne Theater Company, performing in various productions over the next decade.

Ward retired from acting 11 years ago at the age of 95.

The Fremantle-born actor studied acting in Perth and then London, where she befriended Lionel Logue, King George VI’s speech therapist depicted in the 2010 film The Kings Speech.

She returned to Australia when World War II broke out, becoming one of ABC’s first female radio hosts and earning the title of Darling of the Forces with her broadcasts to the armed forces in the Pacific.

His nephew Mark Breheny said on television tonight: She was really way ahead of her time in the pre-war period, an independent and career-conscious woman who went abroad on her own to make her mark. And that’s what she surely did.