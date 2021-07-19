“Who is James Payton?” Documentary puts actor Frank Longbottom in the spotlight





While we can learn more about the heartbreaking story of Neville Longbottom’s brave parents in the book version of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, we only have a brief scene and a look at the brave members of the original Order on a faded photograph from the film adaptation. It may surprise you that there is a new documentary that focuses entirely on the actor behind Frank Longbottom. It is true that James Payton is not a household name like Dame Maggie Smith or Daniel Radcliffe, but Who is James Payton? is a standout feature that is quietly comedic without encapsulating the realities of the theater industry. Payton has spent much of his career playing minor roles and sometimes memorable cameos in some of the day’s most popular blockbusters (aside from Frank Longbottom, he’s also fairly well known for his Adolf Hitler in Captain America: The First Avenger). Finally, he got a lead role in this documentary! Better late than never. There are many active players who remain largely unknown. So why make a documentary on Payton in particular? Director Oliver Guy-Watkins was inspired to highlight fame and success, how they relate and what they mean. He wanted to show Payton as an artist who is successful enough to be a career actor but didn’t have a big break with which he could have gotten the kind of security that leading roles bring: “Who is James Payton?” Is a feature-length documentary film that follows an actor called James Payton who has gained some sort of cult status for his roles in some major productions like “Harry Potter” and a few Marvel films. But he still has to fight to maintain his career. It is still relatively unknown. I don’t think the term “actor worker” is correct, but it’s someone who always jumps from job to job. So yes, probably, “actor worker” in that sense is correct. A happy real-life twist spiced up the bittersweet documentary mid-shoot, Guy-Watkins recalls: We followed James for a year. He went to a number of conventions, where he would have two-hour lines to sign his autograph. And then he would go to another one the following week, which would be an empty gym somewhere. And then in the process, he was cast to play Tony Blair in the Nick Moran-directed Creation Stories about Alan McGee movie, who also appears in the movie as a cameo. Besides Payton and Nick Moran (Scabior), others Harry potter Stars such as Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley) also appear in the documentary, which is a real treat for fans, especially if you like going to conventions. This is free to watch, and you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at an aspect of the film industry you’ve never seen before. Much like Longbottom, this one is for the underdogs.

