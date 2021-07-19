Music concerts on the strait lined up

PORT ANGELES – In less than a month, the shared hope of James Garlick and Richard O’Neill will finally come true.

Music on the Strait, the festival the two friends started three years ago, is set to return to where it started: Maier Performance Hall at Peninsula College.

Six concerts over two August weekends will bring internationally renowned artists to Port Angeles on August 13, 14, 20 and 21, with concerts in the intimate Concert Hall. Tickets are now on sale at musiconthestrait.com.

The range includes:

• O’Neill, the Sequim-born violist who won a Grammy earlier this year, will perform on opening night on August 13 with the Takács Quartet, considered by chamber music scholars to be one of the best string quartets in the world.

The evening will feature music by Ravel, Haydn and Robert Schumann.

• The “Dynamic Duos” concert on August 14 is dedicated to duets, with pianist Orion Weiss with O’Neill and violinist Garlick. The Sarabande for violin and viola by Johan Halvorsen on a theme by Handel, the Road Movies for violin and piano by John Adams and the Sonata in G minor by Rachmaninoff are on the program.

• Pianist Jeremy Denk, who took part in the inaugural Music on the Strait festival, will return on August 20 to play Beethoven’s latest piano sonata: his String Trio in G; this performance marks the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth. O’Neill, Garlick and cellist Ani Aznavoorian of the Pacifica Camerata of California will join Denk.

• “Barn-Burning Brahms” will be the festival finale on August 21st, featuring Denk, Aznavoorian, O’Neill and Garlick.

• Music on the Strait co-presents two paid mornings with the Concerts in the Barn series, at the farm at 7360 Center Road in Quilcene, August 15 and 22. Information and tickets, which must be booked in advance, can be found at concertsinthebarn.org.

“We are excited to return to live music creation in Port Angeles,” said Garlick, who has repeatedly adjusted festival plans in recent months.

Born and raised in County Clallam, he has performed with orchestras in South Africa, Cuba, Europe and the Americas.

Garlick and O’Neill, who together took the MV Coho ferry to Victoria for music lessons when they were young, founded Music on the Strait in 2018.

“It has been a difficult year for all of us; This is an understatement. Coming into a common space together, hearing the applause again, is going to be a very powerful experience, ”Garlick said.

He added that security protocols, including masking, will be followed at Maier Hall, and with the venue only having 130 seats, Garlick expects tickets to be shipped quickly.

He and O’Neill have decided, like many presenters, to open these performances only to customers fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We want people to be confident that they are coming back to an indoor space,” Garlick said.

“The Peninsula College will require until August that all staff inside wear masks,” he noted.

The college said MOTS could fill Maier Hall to capacity – but he and O’Neill could still decide to stay cautious and keep the numbers below 100%.

For those who cannot attend in person – such as families with young children – all four Maier Hall concerts will be broadcast live, Garlick added.

As for concerts in the barn, guests can choose seats on the lawn if they feel more comfortable outside. Live music from these morning performances is played in the open air from amplifiers that surround the barn.

Music on the Strait supporters who contribute $ 250 or more have access to tickets at a 25 percent discount; they also receive the 2021 festival poster created by Seattle artist Alfredo Arreguin.

Garlick and O’Neill are also looking for sponsors for the festival artists.

“Above all, I look forward to returning to our most wonderful community after this long period of physical separation,” O’Neill told The Peninsula Daily News.

“Nothing can replace being together in person, sharing music.”

With the Takács Quartet, which O’Neill joined last year, he is returning from a European tour which included live concerts. It was a singular pleasure, he said, to play the music of Brahms in the legendary Brahms Saal in Vienna.

He is also quite delighted to present his first musical community to the Takács Quartet, which is making its first trip to this part of the world.

“From the darkness of the past year, I am deeply grateful for all of these positive things,” O’Neill said.

Garlick added that he appreciates the chance to present live music in cooperation with other local organizations, including Concerts in the Barn and the Port Angeles Symphony, which has supported MOTS since its inception.

He is also grateful for Arreguin’s new MOTS 2021 poster. The artist is known the world over for his mosaic style; in Port Angeles, he is also known for his portrait of Raymond Carver, which hangs in the Carver Room of the Port Angeles Library.

“Our hope is that this festival will mark a new chapter for art and music in our community,” Garlick said.

This spirit of collaboration between artists and nonprofit groups, he added, has meant the world to him.

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



