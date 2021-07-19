Actors who did odd jobs





Odd Jobs Done By Actors Who Are Now Popular Bollywood Celebrities | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Did you know that many Bollywood actors had normal jobs before they made it into the film industry? Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a goalkeeper in his early wrestling days Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter at a popular advertising agency What do you mean by the term when we say “born actors”? Well, that vaguely means acting talent has been in their genes from the very beginning of their lives! There are many big names in the entertainment world today who started playing later in life after giving other jobs a chance. While Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane fled his hometown at the age of 16 and did odd jobs, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had worked as a guard before he made it to Bollywood. In this list, discover 5 equally promising actors of all time who held odd jobs before becoming big names in the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan Now considered a legend in Bollywood, not many people know that Big B’s very first job was in a coal mine in Kolkata where he worked for around 7-8 years! He then worked as a business leader before turning to theaters and realizing his penchant for his profession (actor). Harshvardhan Rane Enjoying the success of his recently released film Haseen Dillruba, Harshvardhan had shared in several interviews that he ran away from his hometown when he was 16 and took odd jobs such as redesigning old furniture, working as a delivery boy and even delivering a helmet to John Abraham a time ! The actor is now a big name in the film industry. Nawazuddin siddiqui Success did not come easily to Nawazuddin as he had to work very hard for it. During his wrestling days, the actor worked as a gatekeeper before making a name for himself in the movie industry. Boman Irani Boman Irani is an inspiration for anyone who is not afraid to start something new in life, regardless of their age. Before he rose to fame in the film industry, did you know that the actor once served tables at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai? Ranveer Singh You ask someone to name one of the A-listers in the film industry and Ranveer Singh’s name gets an important mention. Ranveer is currently the “big star” of the film industry, but he once worked as a copywriter at a popular advertising agency. On the work side, the actor is also awaiting the release of his next film, 83. If you’ve been worried about taking the plunge lately, re-read this article and thank us later!

