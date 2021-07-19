The graphic novelist will release the fourth in the “Max” series

PORT TOWNSEND – Stop there. Hold your writing instrument high.

Take the ‘Power Pencil’ promise and repeat after me, “I promise to keep writing – and keep drawing – my stories because no one can tell my stories like I can.” ”

This is the credo of artist and author of “Dead Max Comix”, Dana Sullivan, shared with young people in classrooms across the North Olympic Peninsula and across the country.

“Write about!” he urges his students to punctuate the promise – loudly – even if they are in a quiet room at school.

“It’s fun shouting in the library,” Sullivan joked.

Even with this behavior, or maybe because of it, he will appear virtually at the Port Townsend Library on Tuesday morning.

Her free one-hour cartoon class will start at 10:30 am on Zoom; the link to the interactive session is available on PTpubliclibrary.org via the calendar page.

Like Sullivan’s “Dead Max Comix” books, the course is for all ages, but if he has to cut it down, the cartoonist says his work is for “10 years to my age”, which is 63 years old. .

The fourth novel in the “Max” series, “The Fur Ball of the Apocalypse!” ”, Should be released next month. It’s the most fun yet, Sullivan promised.

Sullivan, who lives in the North Beach neighborhood of Port Townsend, makes school tours to showcase his graphic novels and encourage students to explore their artistic personality. He also teaches workshops through Northwind Art, formerly the Port Townsend School of the Arts.

His July workshop being exhausted, he offers another: “Graphic novels and comics for adolescents”, from August 24 to 27.

Details of the in-person course, which Sullivan will teach from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Fort Worden, can be found at Northwindart.org under the courtyards.

Until a few years ago, he did not consider himself a writer; instead, Sullivan was steeped in the corporate world, especially Costco. When the company sent him to an executive leadership course, he found himself seated at the “adult table” where he began to see he didn’t belong.

Sullivan speaks well about Costco, pointing out that he learned a lot there as a Creative Director. The problem was that he was not called to be an artistic director managing a department of 20 people. He was called to be an artist.

“I realized I wanted to tell stories rather than do performance reviews,” Sullivan said.

In less than a year, he had left Costco. Today, Sullivan is a designer and graphic novelist with over 20 books to his credit, including his “Dead Max Comix” series about a boy, Derek, and his dog, Max.

“All of my books have dogs,” and all of them are aimed at making readers laugh, Sullivan said.

He added that he wrote this series to show children how they can cope with three difficult Ds: divorce, death and heavy drinking. These are in the books, he said, because they affect so many children.

Sullivan has dealt with them all, both in his young life and recently.

“Derek’s parents are divorced. Her mother drinks too much, ”and in the first book of the series, her beloved pet, Max, dies and becomes something of a guardian ghost.

“One thing I do with grief is create stories and draw,” Sullivan said. “I can’t change the way my mom was,” for example, “but I can make her different in a comic book. ”

Derek, the artist that he is, does the same.

Sullivan hopes to hold book signings and visit schools around the release of “Fur Ball”, as he did with the other three from the “Dead Max Comix” lineup.

The first is subtitled “The Deadening”, the second book is “The Rocking Dead” and the third is “Bully for You!” All four, published by Red Chair Press, can be ordered at local bookstores. To learn more about Sullivan, visit www.danajsullivan.com.

On the back of each book, Sullivan leaves a note for his reader.

“We all need help sometimes! Your school counselor is a great person to start with. What can it hurt? They love children and remember what it was like to be a child. He writes.

“Two great CONFIDENTIAL resources: Crisis Text Line 741-741 (US) or 686868 (Canada) to connect with an online volunteer. ”

It provides the national suicide prevention lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

“And please put this in your noggin: YOU ARE NOT ALONE. Really.”

