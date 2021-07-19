The New Jersey Hot Air Balloon Festival returns July 23-25 ​​in Readington





After a long year and a half including the loss of a title sponsor, postponement and cancellation, everything is shaping up for the biggest summer hot air balloon and music festival in North America. The 38th Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning returns Friday through Sunday with its iconic mass ascension of approximately 100 hot air balloons and 39 hours of family entertainment at Solberg Airport in Readington. There will be concerts of Max Weinberg’s jukebox, Styx and Barenaked Ladies, fireworks, a nighttime balloon glow, children’s rides, aerial performances, a 5km race (started with a human cannonball) and around 200 vendors of crafts and food. With around 165,000 people expected, it will be one of the largest outdoor events to take place in the region since the start of the pandemic. When you look back at the 1918 pandemic, it was followed by the Roaring Twenties, and if ticket sales are any indication, that’s what’s happening now, said balloon festival executive producer Howard Freeman. . I have never been so excited. As of mid-July, ticket sales were up 25% from 2019 and concert ticket sales were up 30%, Freeman said. The festival tunes:Max Weinberg is headlining the NJ Balloon Festival. Here’s how to get tickets The festival has partnered with the New Jersey Department of Health to offer free immunizations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Those who receive the vaccines on site will get 50% off their Friday tickets, or $ 5 off their Saturday and Sunday tickets. They will also be entered to win prizes, including a hot air balloon ride for two in the bright yellow sunshine of the festival’s New Jersey Lottery Sunny Days lottery. To protect visitors from COVID-19 at the festival, the masks, wipes and hand sanitizer stations will be more than double compared to previous years, organizers say. There will also be more toilet cleanings and cashless and contactless transactions, according to the festival. However, cash will still be accepted. Lottery Land will be a new entertainment component of the festival for those 18 and over. This will include the Quick Draw Lounge, a modern two-level lounge for Lottery VIP Club members and guests featuring Quick Draw and Cash Pop games. There will also be a Cash Pop summer scene featuring eight emerging New Jersey-based artists, and the giant cornhole game Beanbag Bucks where contestants have the chance to win scratch prizes as well as a cornhole set. . It’s easy to get a little comfortable with what you’re doing after being the same title sponsor for 27 years, and what those two years have done is allow us to think as a team and say, if it ain’t broke, let’s break it and do it better, Freeman said. In December 2019, it was announced that Whitehouse-based QuickChek, which had been the title sponsor of the New Jersey Festival of Balloonings since 1993, had left the nearly four-decade-old event to change its marketing focus. Looking back:NJ Lottery is the new title sponsor of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning Without a title sponsor, the future looked bleak. Then, at the end of February 2020, the New Jersey Lottery signed a multi-year agreement to sponsor the festival. Less than three weeks later, the world ended in terms of a mass rally, Freeman recalls, when Gov. Phil Murphy recommended the cancellation of public mass gatherings of more than 250 people in the state. The festival has been postponed from its usual last weekend in July to October. But in August, it was clear that this wouldn’t be possible either, and the festival was canceled for 2020. It was the first cancellation of three-day events in 37 years. 2020 ticket holders can use their admission tickets, hot air balloon rides, Blue Sky Club memberships, Sunrise breakfast tickets and more at this year’s festival. General admission tickets are $ 12 to $ 15 for children, $ 32 to $ 40 for adults, Over the past 27 years, the festival has raised more than $ 3 million for local and regional charities and non-profits, from volunteer fire stations and local ambulances to school groups and the Childrens Miracle Network. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales this year will help these causes. When Freeman took over the balloon festival in 1993, one of the first things he did was add live concerts to the weekend. Since then, headliners including the Beach Boys have performed, as well as young talent Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, 15. This year’s headliner is Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, which plays fan-chosen 60s and 70s hits. They take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Weinberg is best known as the drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. ‘Day of glory’: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Set to Play Hits & More in Upcoming NJ Shows Other artists throughout the weekend include Barenaked Ladies, Styx and children’s recording artist Laurie Berkner. Seats reserved for all concerts require additional purchase. Festival tickets are good for garden seating. New balloons this year are a giant sloth and a pink unicorn. Returning favorites include the 110-foot-tall Unique Photo panda; Buzzy the friendly green monster; and an 80 foot tall Pepsi football. The climbs take place at 6.30 p.m. on Friday, and at 6.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Not being able to see those balloons go up in 2020 hasn’t been easy for Freeman. But when festival organizers tied a balloon for rides for frontline workers on May 4 for Firefighter Appreciation Day and Teacher Appreciation Week, he felt the magic of the hot air balloon return. I miss watching 100 balloons in the air even though I’ve been doing it for so long, Freeman said. Just seeing a balloon in May was exciting for me because I hadn’t been around balloons for so long, but I can’t wait to see up to 100 with so many special shapes. Things are improving. IF YOU ARE GOING TO New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, Solberg Airport, 39 Thor Solberg Road, Whitehouse Station. 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Mass ascents take place at6.30 p.m. on Friday, and 6.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting). Tickets are $ 12 to $ 15 for children, $ 32 to $ 40 for adults. More information onballoonfestival.com. Jenna Intersimone has been on staff at USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey since 2014, after becoming a blogger turned journalist following the creation of her award-winning travel blog. To get unlimited access to his food, drink and pleasure stories, please register or activate your digital account today. Contact: [email protected] or @JIntersimone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mycentraljersey.com/story/things-to-do/2021/07/19/nj-balloon-festival-nj-lottery-barenaked-ladies-max-weinberg/5338769001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

