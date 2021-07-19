Telugu actor Satyadev on his Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumars Ram Setu







Telugu actor Satyadev

Image Credit: Instagram.com/actorsatyadev/

Telugu actor Satyadev has gathered many followers, especially over the past year, with his work in Telugu films garnering commercial and critical praise. Now he’s gearing up for his Bollywood debut starring Akshay Kumar star Ram Setu and he says exploring Hindi films has always been on his mind. Although he is low-key about his character, Satyadev is comfortable telling the story of how the big-budget Hindi project came about. Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu

Image Credit: Twitter.com/akshaykumar

He came out of nowhere. I hadn’t even put my profile up there and it landed on my lap. It’s a very good role. Few people, I would say this is the best start to Bollywood in terms of where I’m placed. I see this as the best opportunity to explore Hindi cinema, he said. The actor said going to Bollywood was still part of the plan for him. I really wanted to explore Hindi cinema and indeed all languages. This is how I see it and Hindi was definitely on my plate. To be honest, I personally think things happen to you because you have a thought lying around somewhere to get them. My predominant thought has always been to explore bigger markets, different films in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, he said. Interestingly, the actor was set to make his Bollywood debut with another film. I did a movie in Afghanistan and it should have been my Hindi debut, but unfortunately the movie stalled. Now I’m glad it’s Ram Setu, he said. Satyadev has finished filming his next Telugu film Thimmarusu and is preparing for its release, while filming Godse. The actor wants the world to watch his films. Any actor you ask, they would love to be a part of movies all of India would watch, be it a Telugu movie or any movie. You want people to watch your work. As an actor, you want people to recognize the work you do. It gives you the satisfaction that my film is watched by so many people. I wouldn’t call my work pan-Indian, but rather I would like the whole world to watch it. However, he is aware of the change in the film industries across India. A photo of Baahubali 2

Image Credit: Provided

Thanks to Baahubali and other films, I can think of the reason why the Pan-Indian film happened. It used to be that dubbing happened, but now people make sure that they do it specifically for other languages ​​as well. They also create sets to match other languages. Previously, there was only Tamil and Telugu. The actors never spoke in Telugu, but the vibe would be familiar, he said.

