Entertainment
90s Bollywood Songs To Add To Your Wedding Sangeet Playlist
Indian idol favorite Rahul Vaidya and his lovely wife Disha Parmar stole our hearts with their sweet alchemy during their wedding festivities. But, another thing they did that really inspired us was to choose the famous song by Shah Rukh Khan, Sonali Bendre and Juhi Chawlas, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam for their sangeet performance. Taking us back to the days when we were kids who loved dancing to Shah Rukhs songs on tapes, this couple argued for the inclusion of ’90s tracks in sangeet playlists.
Video credit: Instagram.com/israniphotography
Considering that the majority of people who are getting married now are millennials who grew up in the ’90s dancing to filmic songs by Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoors, it is no surprise that these tracks are a bigger hit in sangeets than modern Punjabi rap songs. So here are some more famous songs from the 90s that you can consider adding to your sangeet playlist because we’re sure it will be a hit with other millennials at your party!
1. Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane is a must-see, no matter who performs there
All two millennials who love ’90s Bollywood love to vibrate to this song. So whether it’s the groom dancing with the bride, or the couple’s friends usually doing a performance, this song is perfect. Copying Shah Rukhs Steps is harder than it looks, as King Khan really made it pretty easy and fun.
2. Chunari Chunari is a great song for the couple to dance to together
Video Credit: Official Tips via YouTube
No song is so perfect for desi thumkas like that Biwi No. 1 track because it has rhythms that anyone can dance to, even the most reserved uncles and aunts. In addition, you can use your dupatta as an accessory and add a little more fun to the performance.
3. Bridesmaids and groomsmen should collaborate for a dance on Ladki Badi Anjani Hai
Video Credit: Sony Music India Vevo via YouTube, Dharma Productions
If you all like doing a boy-to-girl dance, there is no custom song like this. Plus, the song is so popular and from such an iconic movie that the steps are like second nature to most of us, which means relearning the moves by watching the YouTube video of the song one or two. times is super easy.
4. The romance of the couple slowly dancing to Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan or Chand Chhupa Badal Mein is undeniable
Video Credit: Eros Now Music via YouTube, SLB Films
Video Credit: Eros Now Music via YouTube, SLB Films
These two songs epitomized romance for us 90s kids, so for a couple it is natural to do their first dance. Perfect for a slow, romantic waltz, it’s for couples who want something slower and smoother for their dance, not a track full of bass and drums.
5. Single groomsmen should definitely consider dancing on Woh Ladki Jo
Video credit: Venus Movies via YouTube, B4U Films
The energy of this song is hard to beat, and SRK’s unmistakable swagger is what the groomsmen need to recreate in order to make the performance memorable. We say this because when it comes to learning the choreography from the original, the expressions are the most important part.
6. If little cousins or nephews and nieces want to do a dance, Chak Dhum Dhum is a great song for that.
If you’re planning a cute little number with all the little ones, this is a great song to dance to. Even if they do the steps wrong, just looking at them will be adorable.
7. Jiya Jale is a beautiful song for the bride and bridesmaids to dance to
Video credit: Ishtar Music via YouTube; Madras Talkies, Venus Worldwide Entertainment
For a graceful and poised number of the wedding, there is no song like this. It’s perfect for slower choreographies and makes it easier for brides and bridesmaids wearing heavy lehengas that are difficult to move quickly.
8. Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai is a fun and quirky song the couple dance to
Video Credit: Tips Official via YouTube, Baba Arts
If the bride and groom love wacky and fun masala movies, they’ll probably love dancing to this track which, frankly, is a bop we still can’t help but budge from.
9. The groom should consider dancing to Saajanji Ghar Aaye
Video Credit: Sony Music India Vevo via YouTube, Dharma Productions
Aman may not be done with Anjali, but this song will always be one of the favorites. No other track is so good for a groom, whether it’s a solo dance or a group dance with the groomsmen that is dedicated to the bride.
10. If the groom or the groomsmen dance to Oh Oh Jane Jane, there will be a riot.
Video credit: T-Series via YouTube, Gumeet & Sohail Productions
If the groom and groomsmen are bold and sassy enough to risk a potential reprimand from strict parents, a performance on this song will sure bring the house down. Not only is the song really catchy, but Salmans’ moves are hard to forget. Were just sad that it wasn’t done more often because it would be epic.
11. The groom should dedicate a dance to the bride with Musu Musu Hasi
Video Credit: Sony Music India Vevo via YouTube
Soft, understated and cute, this piece will fill many 90s children with a lot of nostalgia. It is pretty much guaranteed that if the groom or the bride devote themselves to each other, there will not be a single dry eye in the house. Plus, the steps are easy to learn and don’t require extraordinary aerobics!
Main image credit: Instagram.com/israniphotography, Dharma Productions, B4U Films, Venus Movies
Sources
2/ https://www.idiva.com/weddings/inspiration/dance-to-nineties-hindi-songs-at-your-sangeet-like-rahul-vaidya-disha-parmar/18022277
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]