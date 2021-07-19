90s Bollywood Songs To Add To Your Wedding Sangeet Playlist

Indian idol favorite Rahul Vaidya and his lovely wife Disha Parmar stole our hearts with their sweet alchemy during their wedding festivities. But, another thing they did that really inspired us was to choose the famous song by Shah Rukh Khan, Sonali Bendre and Juhi Chawlas, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam for their sangeet performance. Taking us back to the days when we were kids who loved dancing to Shah Rukhs songs on tapes, this couple argued for the inclusion of ’90s tracks in sangeet playlists.

Video credit: Instagram.com/israniphotography

Considering that the majority of people who are getting married now are millennials who grew up in the ’90s dancing to filmic songs by Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoors, it is no surprise that these tracks are a bigger hit in sangeets than modern Punjabi rap songs. So here are some more famous songs from the 90s that you can consider adding to your sangeet playlist because we’re sure it will be a hit with other millennials at your party!

1. Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane is a must-see, no matter who performs there



Video Credit: YRF via YouTube

All two millennials who love ’90s Bollywood love to vibrate to this song. So whether it’s the groom dancing with the bride, or the couple’s friends usually doing a performance, this song is perfect. Copying Shah Rukhs Steps is harder than it looks, as King Khan really made it pretty easy and fun.

2. Chunari Chunari is a great song for the couple to dance to together



Video Credit: Official Tips via YouTube

No song is so perfect for desi thumkas like that Biwi No. 1 track because it has rhythms that anyone can dance to, even the most reserved uncles and aunts. In addition, you can use your dupatta as an accessory and add a little more fun to the performance.

3. Bridesmaids and groomsmen should collaborate for a dance on Ladki Badi Anjani Hai



Video Credit: Sony Music India Vevo via YouTube, Dharma Productions

If you all like doing a boy-to-girl dance, there is no custom song like this. Plus, the song is so popular and from such an iconic movie that the steps are like second nature to most of us, which means relearning the moves by watching the YouTube video of the song one or two. times is super easy.

4. The romance of the couple slowly dancing to Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan or Chand Chhupa Badal Mein is undeniable



Video Credit: Eros Now Music via YouTube, SLB Films



Video Credit: Eros Now Music via YouTube, SLB Films

These two songs epitomized romance for us 90s kids, so for a couple it is natural to do their first dance. Perfect for a slow, romantic waltz, it’s for couples who want something slower and smoother for their dance, not a track full of bass and drums.

5. Single groomsmen should definitely consider dancing on Woh Ladki Jo



Video credit: Venus Movies via YouTube, B4U Films

The energy of this song is hard to beat, and SRK’s unmistakable swagger is what the groomsmen need to recreate in order to make the performance memorable. We say this because when it comes to learning the choreography from the original, the expressions are the most important part.

6. If little cousins ​​or nephews and nieces want to do a dance, Chak Dhum Dhum is a great song for that.



Video Credit: YRF via YouTube

If you’re planning a cute little number with all the little ones, this is a great song to dance to. Even if they do the steps wrong, just looking at them will be adorable.

7. Jiya Jale is a beautiful song for the bride and bridesmaids to dance to



Video credit: Ishtar Music via YouTube; Madras Talkies, Venus Worldwide Entertainment

For a graceful and poised number of the wedding, there is no song like this. It’s perfect for slower choreographies and makes it easier for brides and bridesmaids wearing heavy lehengas that are difficult to move quickly.

8. Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai is a fun and quirky song the couple dance to



Video Credit: Tips Official via YouTube, Baba Arts

If the bride and groom love wacky and fun masala movies, they’ll probably love dancing to this track which, frankly, is a bop we still can’t help but budge from.

9. The groom should consider dancing to Saajanji Ghar Aaye



Video Credit: Sony Music India Vevo via YouTube, Dharma Productions

Aman may not be done with Anjali, but this song will always be one of the favorites. No other track is so good for a groom, whether it’s a solo dance or a group dance with the groomsmen that is dedicated to the bride.

10. If the groom or the groomsmen dance to Oh Oh Jane Jane, there will be a riot.



Video credit: T-Series via YouTube, Gumeet & Sohail Productions

If the groom and groomsmen are bold and sassy enough to risk a potential reprimand from strict parents, a performance on this song will sure bring the house down. Not only is the song really catchy, but Salmans’ moves are hard to forget. Were just sad that it wasn’t done more often because it would be epic.

11. The groom should dedicate a dance to the bride with Musu Musu Hasi



Video Credit: Sony Music India Vevo via YouTube

Soft, understated and cute, this piece will fill many 90s children with a lot of nostalgia. It is pretty much guaranteed that if the groom or the bride devote themselves to each other, there will not be a single dry eye in the house. Plus, the steps are easy to learn and don’t require extraordinary aerobics!

Main image credit: Instagram.com/israniphotography, Dharma Productions, B4U Films, Venus Movies