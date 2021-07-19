Taapsee makers Pannus Looop Lapeta consider digital release for Bollywood film







Taapsee Paanu in ‘Looop Lapeta’

Image Credit: Instagram.com/taapsee

Looks like another Bollywood film could be heading for a digital release with the creators of Looop Lapeta now looking to release the Taapsee Pannu Project on a streaming platform. The film, which is the official Hindi remake of the 1998 German film, Run Lola Run, wrapped up filming in February but has been on the back burner pending a theatrical release with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left it on the back burner. makes it all the more difficult for them to unroll the film. Film producer and fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar

Image Credit: IANS

With several months behind schedule, producer Atul Kasbekar has now confirmed to entertainment portal Pinkvilla that a digital release is being considered. Given the circumstances we find ourselves in, it is likely that we will be looking for an OTT [over-the-top of digjtal] first. It’s not set in stone yet, but if there are huge movies like Toofaan, Haseen Dillruba, and so on on OTT, then now it’s cool to be one or the other. Kasbekar told the website. Over the weekend, Farhan Akhtars Toofan released on Amazon Prime Video after months of delay. The sports drama, which has received mixed reviews, was previously scheduled to hit theaters. Likewise, Pannus Haseen Dillruba, which dropped earlier this month on Netflix, was also due to roll out in theaters but ended up going digital instead. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Toofan

Image Credit: Provided

Technically our movie will probably rewrite a lot of chapters, which I’m really proud of. Especially when it comes to the camera work done by an absolute genius called Yash Khanna. So just like the original Lola Run, which set quite a technical benchmark, I think we’re going to do the same. I told my DOP that if you are not nominated for award functions then there is a travesty of justice, Kasbekar added. Franka Potente starred as Lola in the original, which followed a woman who must get 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life. Directed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is funded by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari. Outside of Looop Lapeta, Pannu has a flurry of movies in the works, including Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket. Blurr and Dobaaraa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/makers-of-taapsee-pannus-looop-lapeta-considering-a-digital-release-for-bollywood-film-1.80755652 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos