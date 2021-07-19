



Image Source: INSTAGRAM / SHWETA SINGH KIRTI DYK Sushant Singh Rajput was the only actor in the world to be trained by NASA? The shocking disappearance of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked the world and left a void in the lives of his family, fans and friends that is hard to fill. He left for his heavenly home last year, and since then his followers have been trying to cope with his loss. Actors’ late sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media account on Monday and called it her pride. The actor, who was scheduled to appear as an astronaut for a movie called “Chanda Mama Door Ke,” visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) while preparing for the role. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh, it was a science fiction film. In preparation for the director, the actor trained for the role of an astronaut in the film. While the film was later shelved, SSR wanted to go back and take a certified instructor course. Sharing the photo of Sushant from a fan tweet where he is seen in an astronaut uniform, Kirti wrote: “Our Sushant, our pride”. The tweet read: “The only actor in the world who was trained by NASA as an astronaut was even ready to take part in the 2024 lunar mission! @ItsSSR Our Sushant Our Pride!” Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Initial investigations by Mumbai Police concluded that Sushant had committed suicide. The case is still under investigation by the Law Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Central Investigation Bureau. His last film was Dil Bechara which was released after his unfortunate demise. The film was an adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel, The Fault in Our Stars. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as patients with terminal cancer. Read also:Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shweta, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, reacts to the Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh show

