Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shares his first look at ‘Doctor G’ – the New Indian Express





Through YEARS NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has finally shared his first look at the upcoming movie titled “Doctor G”. Ayushmann took to his Instagram account to reveal his first look at the film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. He captioned the post: “Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shot! #DoctorGFirstLook.” In the image shared by the actor, he can be seen sporting dorky glasses, a lab coat and a sheepish smile, a book in his hand and a stethoscope in his pocket. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the next film will be based on the campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will play the role of Dr. Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr. Fatima, a medical student who plays the role of Ayushmann’s eldest in the film. Shefali will play the role of a senior doctor – Dr Nandini in the upcoming film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shot! #DoctorGFirstLookanubhuti_k @JungleePictures @Rakulpreet @ShefaliShah_ #SheebaChadha #AbhayChintamaniMishr #SumitSaxena #SaurabhBharat #VishalWagh pic.twitter.com/4AaBXHTEts – Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 19, 2021 Anubhuti, who is the sister of director Anurag Kashyap, will make her feature film directorial debut with the upcoming project. She has previously directed the black comedy miniseries “Afsos” and the critically acclaimed short “Moi Marjaani”. Trying out the character of Dr Uday Gupta, Ayushmann shared his excitement about working on the film which was recently shown at Bhopal. He said, “The subject of ‘Doctor G’ is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we were all waiting to start filming the movie and we’re happy the day has finally arrived.” The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor, “It’s an honor to portray a doctor onscreen for the first time. I’m really excited to start shooting the movie, also because it will allow me to relive my memories. student life and hostel life. I look forward to working with my manager Anubhuti. “ The film was written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann announced the film with a photo of him posing with the script for the film. This is Ayushmann’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, following ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ (2017) and ‘Badhaai Ho’ (2018). In addition to “Doctor G”, Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty, including “Anek” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”. He was last seen in “Gulabo Sitabo” by Shoojit Sircar, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

