Every actor who has played Princess Diana over the decades

The story of the British Royal Family has captivated audiences in some of the greatest movies and TV series of decades, and Diana, Princess of Wales’ global obsession is felt in the many on-screen portrayals of her life. fascinating.

Over the years, the late Princess Diana who tragically died in August 1997 following a car crash in Paris has been portrayed in streaming hits such as Netflix’s acclaimed Royal Drama The crown, several biographical films straight to television, including CBS Princess in love, an ill-fated 2013 biopic starring Naomi Watts, and much more.

In 2020, it was also announced that the public had not yet another A biopic centered on Diana to wait, like the highly anticipated Spencer starring Kristen Stewart is set to be released later in 2021, around the same time on Broadways Diane the musical is configured to drop on Netflix.

Playing a role as beloved as Princess Diana is no small feat, but that hasn’t stopped these actors from putting themselves in the shoes of one of the most famous figures in royal history. Below you can check out all of the different actors who have played Diana over the years and managed to bring the People’s Princess to life on screen.

Serena Scott Thomas

Based on the bestselling Andrew Mortons novel, the 1993 TV movie Diana: her true story stars Serena Scott Thomas in the lead role. His performance was well received by some critics at the time, with Weekly entertainment praising the actors’ ability to portray the late princess with great charm.

Years later, Thomas continued to star in another royal tv movie titled Guillaume and Kate, in which she appeared as Prince Williams’ stepmother Carole Middleton, Tatler reports.

Julie cox

Based on a bestselling novel, the CBS film Princess in love with Julie Cox as the Princess of Wales. As Tatler reports, the movie raised a few eyebrows during its initial release due to the intrigue exploration of Diana’s relationship with Captain James Hewitt.

Watch the film again, People critical Coxs lacks resemblance to the beloved princess, writing that the actor was not a double. Elsewhere, the post also revealed that Cox had little interest in Windsor-mania and had never read the book the film is based on. I thought I would hate it. I thought if I read it I would have a hard time taking the script seriously, the actor said at the time.

Naomi Watts

The 2013 big screen biopic Diane attracted a lot of attention to its limited film release, unfortunately it was for all the wrong reasons. Starring Naomi Watts in the lead role, the film received wide criticism from critics, and the response was so bad, in fact, that Diane never received theatrical release in the United States, E! reports.

However, according to a review of New York Times, a saving grace was Watts portrait of the late Princess of Wales, which the publication hailed as a sympathetic humanization of the woman behind the smile, the helmet hair and the myth.

You can look Diane on Amazon Prime Video.

Genevieve O’Riley

The 2007 docudrama Diana: The Last Days of a Princess combined dramatic re-enactments with real-life interviews with some of the people closest to Diana throughout her life. According to Insider, Genevieve O’Riley took on the role of Princess Diana in the TLC production, which focused on the days leading up to the car accident which would tragically cost him his life.

At the time of discharge, the New York Times described the docudrama as a surprisingly believable image of the princess last summer, and said O’Riley had succeeded in portraying Diana as needy but manipulative, loving but flawed, in other words, like a human being.

Bonnie soper

Silver screen images

The role of Princess Diana was assumed by Bonnie Soper in the original 2018 and 2019 Lifetime films, Harry and Meghan: a royal romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. The films portray the romance between a young prince and a handsome actor, who are beginning to find their place in the traditions of the British monarchy.

In an interview with Thing, Soper said he was lucky to playing the late Princess of Wales was quite an amazing experience and revealed that although she was not very familiar with the modern royal scene, she remembered seeing Princess Diana in magazines and was very interesting by her.

Emma Corrin

Courtesy of Netflix

Elizabeth debicki

In the highly anticipated fifth and sixth seasons of Netflix The crown, Elizabeth Debicki (The night manager) will replace Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales. Throughout the show’s fifth outing, Debicki will describe Diana’s life during her much-publicized divorce from Prince Charles, the release of her controversial revealing book, and during the recording and sequel to The Blasting Princess. Panorama interview with now discredited journalist Martin Bashir.

In a statement that follows it casting announcement in August 2020, Debicki said it was “a true privilege and honor” to represent a woman whose spirit, words and actions live on in the hearts of so many.

Jeanne de Waal

Jeanna de Waal was set to play the Princess of Wales on stage in the Upcoming Broadway Show Diane the musical. However, like E! reports, the show has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the show was postponed, de Waal had spent many hours studying Princess Diana’s manners, and, teasing what audiences can expect from the musical, the actor revealed that the show was about this princess once called Diana. .

Talk to Mania for the theaterThe story, she continued, is how this relationship works in the very public spotlight and what happened.

Fortunately, theater fans won’t have to make it to Broadway to enjoy this highly anticipated production, as Diane the musical is about to drop on Netflix October 1, 2021.

Kristen stewart

Pablo Larran

Directed by Pablo Larran, the next biopic Spencer will represent a memorable weekend in the life of Princess Diana, during which she made the decision to end her marriage and step away from royal life. Twilight Kristen Stewart, who is starring in the film, began filming in early 2021. Speaking to In the style, Stewart revealed that she worked with a dialect coach to perfect Diana’s voice. The accent is intimidating as hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and special, she told the post.

Through Deadline, Spencer is set for release in fall 2021. However, fans have already been treated to the first set photo of Stewart as the late princess, and the resemblance is odd.

