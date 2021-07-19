‘McQueen’ team develops high-end fashion series for Fremantle, Sky – The Hollywood Reporter





The filmmakers behind the BAFTA-nominated documentary Mcqueen, who dived into the life and career of iconic British designer Alexander McQueen, is set to take a wider look behind the seams of the high-end fashion world in a new series in collaboration with Fremantle for Sky Documentaries, the dedicated documentary channel launched by Sky, owned by Comcast. Kingdom of dreams, from Misfits Entertainment (also the originator of the Emmy-winning Netflix documentary about the Paralympic Games, Phoenix in resurrection), will be an archival-led fashion industry chronicle spanning three decades, from the late 1980s and early 1990s to the 2010s, when the forces of revolutionary creativity – led by individuals such that McQueen – and disruptive businesses converge and collide. “It was like a golden age,” Peter Ettedgui of Misfit, who wrote Mcqueen, Told Hollywood journalist. “You had these four fashion kingdoms of Paris, Milan, London and New York, and during that time a bigger story developed on top of that because of the changes in the way business was conducted and also of this extraordinary young generation of disruptive talent who has come through. As a result of all this, fashion has become a global industry like never before. “ According to Ian Bonhôte de Misfit (director of Mcqueen), the idea for the series was born from Mcqueenand the realization that not only were they tapping into a much larger and more exploration-ripe history, but that they had already discovered vast treasures of archival material. “Obviously back then we were specifically looking for things related to Alexander McQueen himself, but we suddenly realized how many other amazing fashion moments there were, including catwalks from different designers and the crossing of designers passing by. from one house to another, ”he said. mentionned. The four-part series will use these never-before-seen personal archives, along with rare library material, powerful visuals and scripted interviews to bring this “golden age” to life on screen. While Kingdom of dreams is currently in pre-production and the list of fashion industry personalities to feature has yet to be finalized, Bonhôte and Ettedgui have suggested it would not just include designers, but models, photographers and business owners who have also helped define and influence this changing world. The Sky Original documentary was commissioned for Sky Documentaries by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factuals and Jamie Morris, Director of Programs and negotiated by Jack Oliver, Head of Co-productions, Sky Entertainment. Hayley Reynolds, editor, and Oliver will also be executive producers for Sky UK. The series will be distributed internationally by Fremantle. “The creativity, opportunity and mystery inherent in the fashion industry have always sparked curiosity and intrigue,” Dixon said. “When the team at Misfits and Fremantle shared their ambitious plans to tell the story of how the industry grew into the global giant it is now, we knew Sky Documentaries would be the perfect home for this compelling story.” Jamie Lynn, Executive Vice President of Co-Production and Distribution, EMEA at Fremantle, added: “Developing such a daring and groundbreaking event TV with the Misfits team has been an absolute joy and this series perfectly sums up the type of movie. exciting and unmissable. see the documentary series Sky is known for. We are sure that Kingdom of dreams will captivate international audiences, capturing the history of style, haute couture and its creative powers in a contemporary way. Kingdom of dreams is slated for completion in mid-2022 and will launch in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria on Sky Documentaries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/bafta-nominated-mcqueen-filmmakers-developing-high-end-fashion-doc-series-for-fremantle-sky-exclusive-1234984395/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos