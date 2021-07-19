Actor Haruma Miura is remembered by friends and agency on his 1st death anniversary, Entertainment News & Top Stories





TOKYO – The management agency of the late Japanese actor Haruma Miura created a memorial website in his memory, as his friends remembered him on social media on the first anniversary of his death. Miura committed suicide at the age of 30 on July 18, 2020. He had appeared in numerous films, including the two-part manga Attack On Titan (2015). Her agency Amuse said the Miura memorial website, titled “Forever in our hearts, Haruma Miura,” is open Sunday July 18 through next Sunday (July 25). “On the site, you’ll find compilation videos of his past works as well as his unpublished photos,” Amuse said. “We hope you can feel Haruma Miura’s artistic visions and his passion for his works.” She added that she will also archive her photos on Instagram and Weibo on the site. “We are preparing to make them available on the official Amuse website even after the memorial event is over so that you can remember them for a long time,” he said. Miura’s good friends in the entertainment industry also remembered him on social media. Japanese actor Shohei Miura, who had starred with Haruma Miura in the television series Gokusen 3 (2008), shared a photo of a blue sky on Instagram on Sunday, as he wrote in Japanese: “One year s’ is over. Still missing after a year. “ Japanese-Spanish actor Yu Shirota also posted a photo of a blue sky and wrote in English: “I miss you so much.” Other celebrities who posted messages on social media in memory of Miura included actor Ryohei Suzuki and singer Juju. Help lines Singapore Samaritans:1-767 (24 hours)

Institute of Mental Health:6389-2222 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health:1 800 283-7019 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

TOUCH line:1 800 377-2252 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Care Corner (Mandarin hotline):1 800-3535-800 (Daily, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/life/entertainment/friends-and-agency-remember-actor-haruma-miura-on-his-1st-death-anniversary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos