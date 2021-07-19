When do departmental fairs take place? Here is the schedule for the Akron-Canton region





Everything is right in Ohio. We’ve waited far too long for cotton candy, elephant ears, corn dogs, carnival fries, funnel cakes, snow cones, root beer floats, and deep-fried chocolate bars. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced county fair boards to cancel or cut events last year, things are looking much brighter this summer. Mark your calendars. The Akron-Canton region is on the verge of being overrun with tractor pulls, broncos, country crooners and car racing. We could all enjoy a good demolition derby right now, right? Events are subject to change, of course, but here’s a rough idea of ​​what to expect as the county fairs gear up. Be sure to check the fair times for details. Animal shows, cattle shows, music programs, dance demonstrations, pageants, contests, sales, and other activities are included in admission unless otherwise specified. Bring your appetite (and maybe some hand sanitizer). It is the right time ! SUMMIT COUNTY (July 27-August 1) Fairgrounds: 229 E. Howe Road, Tallmadge. Hours: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Entrance door: $ 7 for ages 9 and over, $ 3 for ages 2 to 8. Tuesday: Seniors and first responders pay $ 3. Wednesday: Veterans and serving members pay $ 3. Thursday: Children 14 and under get free entry. Friday: Bring a can or tin and receive a fair $ 4 entry. Hours of ride: The rides open one hour after the gate opens. Safety break from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Closing of the rides at 10 p.m. Travel tickets: Day pass: $ 15 per day except $ 10 on Thursdays. All week pass: $ 50. Individual journey tickets are available. Grandstand events: 7:30 p.m. July 27: Motocross. Tickets $ 5. 7:30 p.m. July 28: Demolition and compact derby. Tickets from $ 8 to $ 10. 7:30 p.m. July 29: Demolition derby. Tickets from $ 8 to $ 10. 7:30 p.m. July 30: Truck draw. Tickets $ 8. 7 p.m. July 31: The tractor pulls. Tickets $ 7. 4:00 p.m .: August 1: KOI drag race. Tickets $ 5. For more information, visitummitfair.com, call 330-633-6200 or email [email protected] MEDINA COUNTY (2-8 August) Fairgrounds: 720 W. Smith Road, Medina. Hours: From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Entrance door: $ 7 for ages 12 and over, $ 3 for ages 2 to 11 and free for children under 2. $ 3 for seniors. Veterans get free entry Monday. Students 11 years of age or younger have free admission on Wednesdays. First responders get free entry on Sunday. Hours of ride: 1 to 10:30 p.m. Monday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Travel tickets: All day pass $ 18. Day tickets for children are $ 13 on Wednesdays. Sensory day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. No loud music or lights. Grandstand events: 7 p.m .: August 2: Motocross. Tickets $ 9. 7 p.m. Tuesday: Autocross. Tickets $ 9. 7 p.m. Wednesday: Rough truck. Tickets $ 9. 7 p.m .: August 5: bull ride. Tickets $ 9. 9 am August 6: Show of draft horses and pony teams. Release. 7 p.m. August 6: Demolition derby. Tickets $ 9. 7 p.m. Aug. 7: Ohio State Tractor Puller Association traction. Tickets $ 10. 9 a.m. August 8: Farm draw. Release. 5 p.m. August 8: KOI drag race. Tickets $ 6. 10 p.m. August 8: Fireworks display. Release. For more information, visit medinaohiofair.com, call 330-723-9633 or email [email protected] CUYAHOGA COUNTY (August 10-15) Fairgrounds: 19201 E. Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights. Hours: From 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Entrance door: $ 8 from Tuesday to Sunday. Free for children 3 and under. Free for servicemen on active duty. Admission after 9:30 p.m.: $ 3. Travel tickets: All day pass $ 25. Single tickets $ 1 or 50 tickets for $ 45. Short trips cost three or four tickets. Large rides cost four to six tickets. Grandstand events: The entertainment program is still under development. More information will be announced shortly. For more information, visit cuyfair.com, call 440-243-0090 or email [email protected] PORTAGE COUNTY (August 24 to 29) Fairgrounds: 4215 Fairground Road, Randolph. Hours: Doors open daily at 7 a.m. Exhibition buildings open at 10 a.m. The show closes at 11 p.m. Entrance door: $ 6 for adults, free for children under 10. Free entry on Fridays for seniors and veterans. Season pass: $ 25. Hours of ride: From noon to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Travel tickets: Daily passes $ 15. Weekly passes $ 55 at atrandolphfair.com. Individual ride tickets are also available for $ 1 each. Grandstand events: 7:30 p.m. August 24-25: Demolition derby: Tickets $ 10. 7 p.m. August 26: Trucking of trucks, semi-trailers and tractors. Tickets $ 10. 7 p.m. August 27: Western-style tractor. Tickets $ 10. 7 p.m. on August 28. Tractors and trucks sanctioned. Tickets $ 10. 3:30 p.m. August 29: Contest of rough trucks. Tickets $ 10. For more information, visitrandolphfair.com, call 330-325-1311 or email [email protected] STARK COUNTY (August 31-September 6) Fairgrounds:305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton. Entrance door: $ 7. Children under 3 admitted free. Unlimited races: $ 16. Single tickets ($ 1.50) and ticket packages ($ 15 for 10 and $ 25 for 20) are available. Dollar Day: All rides are $ 1 each on September 6. Discounts: Admission reduced by $ 5 on August 31 and September 6. Seniors discount of $ 5 on August 31. Children’s discount of $ 1 at the entrance and $ 10 in rides on September 3 for children 14 and under accompanied by an adult. Military personnel enjoy free entry on September 6 with an identity card. Race schedule: Kids’ rides open at noon and adult rides open at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All rides open at noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All rides close at 7 p.m. on Mondays. Grandstand events: 8 p.m .: September 1: Mitchell Tenpenny. Tickets: $ 10 to $ 30. 8 p.m .: September 2: Justin Moore. Tickets from $ 20 to $ 45. 7 p.m. Sept 3-4: Traction tractor. Tickets: $ 10. 7:30 p.m .: Sep 5 Demolition derby. Tickets from $ 10 to $ 12. 4.30 p.m. Sept.6: Demolition derby. Tickets: $ 10 to $ 12. For more information, visit starkcountyfair.com, call 330-452-0621 or email [email protected] WAYNE COUNTY (Sept. 11-16) Fairgrounds: 199 Vanover Street, Wooster. Hours: Doors open at 8:00 a.m. Fair closes at 10:00 p.m. Entrance door: $ 4. Children 6 and under free. Veterans can enter for free with ID on Tuesday. Seniors can enter for free on Wednesdays. Season tickets: $ 20. Schedule of journeys and day passes: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday ($ 18); noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday ($ 13); 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday ($ 18). Races all week: $ 50. Rides $ 1 per ticket or 12 for $ 10. Large rides require four tickets. Grandstand events: 7 p.m. Sept. 11: Truck, tractor and semi-trailers. Tickets: $ 11 to $ 15. 8 p.m. Sep 12: Parmalee. Tickets from $ 20 to $ 25. 8 p.m. Sep 13: Crowd. Tickets from $ 20 to $ 25. 8:14 p.m. Sep: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Tickets from $ 20 to $ 25. 7:15 p.m. Sep: Buckeye Rodeo. Tickets from $ 11 to $ 15. 7 p.m. Sept. 16: Demolition derby. Tickets from $ 11 to $ 13. For more information, visitwaynecountyfairohio.com, call 330-262-8001 or email [email protected]

