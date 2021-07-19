



Telugu actor Satyadev has gathered many followers, especially over the past year, with his work in Telugu films garnering commercial and critical praise. As he prepares for his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar star Ram Setu, the actor said exploring Hindi films is always on his mind. Although he is low-key about his character, Satyadev is comfortable telling the story of how the big-budget Hindi project came about. Speaking of Akshay Kumar starter Ram Setu and how his Bollywood debut went, Satyadev told IANS: “It came out of nowhere. I didn’t even put my profile up there, and it landed in my lap. It’s a really good role. Not much is happening and we don’t even realize it’s happening and that’s how my Bollywood debut was. is the best start to Bollywood in terms of where I’m placed. I see it as the best opportunity to explore Hindi cinema. Satyadev added: “It has always been part of the plan. I really wanted to explore Hindi cinema and indeed all languages. This is how I see it and Hindi was definitely on my plate. To be honest, I personally think things happen to you because you have a thought lying around somewhere to get them. My predominant thought has always been to explore bigger markets, different films in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Hindi has always been there in my mind. While Wikipedia mentions another Hindi film as his first film, the actor points out that Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu is his first. However, he does give some anecdotes about another project, which could have been his Hindi debut. He said: “I made a film in Afghanistan and it should have been my Hindi debut, but unfortunately the film was blocked. Now I’m glad it’s Ram Setu. Satyadev has finished filming his next Telugu film “Thimmarusu” and is preparing for its release. He is currently halfway with the filming of ‘Godse’. The actor wants the world to watch his movies, as he says, “Any actor you ask, they would love to be a part of movies all of India would watch, be it a Telugu movie or any movie. want people to watch your work. As an actor you want people to recognize the work you do. It gives you the satisfaction that “my movie is watched by so many people.” I wouldn’t call my work pan-Indian, but I would rather have the whole world watch it. “ However, Satyadev is aware of the change in the film industries across India. The Telugu actor said, “Thanks to ‘Baahubali’ and other films, I can think of the reason why the pan-Indian film happened. Previously, dubbing was happening, but now people are doing it. ‘ensure that they also do this specifically for other languages ​​as well. They also create sets to match other languages. Previously there was only Tamil and Telugu. The actors never spoke Telugu but the atmosphere would be familiar. Must read: After Kabhi Kabhie & Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan will recite poetry in Chehre Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

