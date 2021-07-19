Entertainment
SanAttest Launches Training, Validation, and Tracking Software for Cleaning and Disinfection | Nation & World
WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) SanAttest, LLC, a growing provider of training, validation and tracking technologies for cleaning and disinfection processes, today announced the launch of its new flagship offering. Ideal for businesses of all types and sizes, the SanAttest real-time interactive monitoring and assessment system validates, trains and monitors cleaning and disinfection activities to ensure all team members are performing security and cleanliness of facilities and people.
SanAttest’s original customers span a variety of retail stores, restaurants, entertainment and sports venues, fitness centers and personal service businesses.
The pandemic has made providing a safe and comfortable environment for employees and customers a business imperative, said Nathan Hogg, SanAttest customer and general manager of Uptown Alley family entertainment center in Winnipeg, Manitoba. SanAttest helps us prove that cleaning and disinfection is done regularly from a smartphone, tablet or laptop, Hogg added. It not only helps me to monitor and protect my business, but also to grow.
Keeping children safe and healthy at our facilities is number one priority, said Mary Tons, CEO and owner of MPower Youth Sports and Martial Arts of America near Cincinnati, Ohio. We’ve had a real paperwork nightmare around tracking the cleaning and sanitizing activities that SanAttest has helped us eliminate, Tons added. Being able to quickly compile information with SanAttest to provide health inspectors with detailed documentation that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing without taking time out of my busy schedule has been a real boon.
Company cleanliness is more important than ever, said Colin Koch, Co-Founder and Sales Director of SanAttest. The pandemic has created significant challenges when it comes to documenting and training employees on cleaning and disinfection practices, reminding staff to complete tasks, holding them accountable by tracking their efforts, and then report who did what, when and where to the appropriate authorities, Koch added. . SanAttest makes adhering to disinfection and cleanliness procedures and meeting security mandates simple, straightforward and easy, while providing business owners with a verifiable audit trail and frontline defense, Koch added.
Sales organizations, industry consultants and other parties looking for a competitive advantage or new revenue stream to offer customers can email [email protected] to learn more about the SanAttest referral partnership program.
SanAttest is a growing provider of sanitation and cleanliness training, validation and tracking technologies that help employees perform business procedures correctly and comply with industry and national standards in seconds. , while delivering consistent, positive and vibrant customer experiences. SanAttest is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and has offices in Orlando, Florida and Winnipeg, Manitoba.
NEWS SOURCE: SanAttest LLC
This press release was issued on behalf of the information source (SanAttest LLC) which is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press newswire. Information is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Story ID: 73577 APDF-R8.2
2021 Send2Press, a press release and electronic marketing service from NEOTROPE, California, United States.
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release were not created by The Associated Press (AP).
Copyright 2021 Send2Press Press wire
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyunion.com/news/nation_world/sanattest-launches-training-validation-and-tracking-software-for-cleaning-and-sanitizing/article_d73bb88d-3b91-5271-ac4b-5dbf406db57f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]