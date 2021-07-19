Interior glimpses of Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday party | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar turned 32 on July 18, 2021. Sharing the mood for the celebration, the actress lit up Instagram by sharing a series of photos and videos of her. birthday party giving a preview of the big celebration to his fans. In the photos, Bhumi was seen celebrating with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and a group of friends. It appeared that the actress had several celebrations as she cut several cakes and was showered with flowers and gifts on her birthday. Bhumi has been seen in three different looks, in the series of posts she shared. In one of the photos she was seen wearing a gorgeous black ensemble, while in another she was seen posing in a pink halter top and black flared jeans. And in her third look, she was seen eating her birthday cake in a floral white dress. Captioning her birthday album that she wrote, The Official 2021 Birthday Snapshot. Meanwhile, her sister Samiksha also shared a series of photos and videos captioning the post as Bhumis Weekend on Instagram. Being a year older, Bhumi expressed her birthday wish was to raise awareness for the planet as she told a news agency, I think my wish would definitely be that our generation be the generation that begins to restore the planet because it is the most important. I really want us to address the dangers we face and take action to address them and that can only happen if we all change our view of our planet. In terms of work, Bhumi will then be seen in Anand L Rais Raksha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar. She has also lined up Badhaai Do where she will share the frame with Rajkummar rao. Read moreRead less

