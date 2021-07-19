Groves graduate makes her voice heard in Hollywood with bad girl role on Kaling – Daily Tribune

Actress Hanna Stein didn’t think she got the part when she auditioned for the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

I am a huge fan of Mindy Kaling, the co-creator of this show. I was super excited to be able to read for her, remembers Stein, 26, a Bloomfield Hills native who lives in West Hollywood. It was one of those parts where (every actress) looked like me. I felt like I was 10 years older than everyone else, so I thought, it’s okay, I’m probably too old for that. I’m just going to go and have fun. And I did. And I got it! I think going there without having that pressure of Oh, I have to book this and just have a good time with it that really makes a difference.

Never, whose second season premiered on July 15, is a coming-of-age drama about a 15-year-old Indian girl named Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) trying to improve her social standing in high school.

Kaling made a name for herself playing Kelly Kapoor in the US version of The Office, but went on to create and star in The Mindy Project among her many acting, writing, directing and production credits. Loosely based on Kaling’s childhood in Boston, Never is known for its depiction of Indians in popular culture.

I just want to learn from (Kaling), says Stein. She is marvellous. She’s my fairy godmother. She made my dream come true.

Stein plays Shira, a mean girl who torments Devi. Initially, Shira was only supposed to appear in one episode, but her role was expanded.

We’re seeing a lot more of her in Season 2, which is super exciting. I can’t say too much about it, but I’ll definitely keep you entertained, ”Stein said with a laugh. (The creators) didn’t want to make her a stereotypical mean girl. She’s more of a caricature of millennials in high school these days, she’s Instagram obsessed, she wants to be a future influencer.

Stein got a lot of fan messages about Shira.

The only thing you can take away from Season 1 is that she’s very confident in who she is, even though she’s not always a nice person, says Stein. I think if you take something from Shira, trusting who you are is a very difficult thing to do in high school.

Stein says she wasn’t a cool kid when she attended Groves High School in Beverly Hills, so it’s a twist to play one on TV.

I’ve been bullied, so playing this popular bad guy for my first big TV role is like reverse psychology, she says. It was reliving some of my worst memories of high school in the opposite role. It was almost like therapy for me, it was healing for me, understanding both sides, you know?

And now Stein is working with actress / writer Yasmin Kassim (Jungle) to develop her own untitled TV series.

It really focuses on empowering women trying to be successful, as well as surviving in the big city, says Stein. We needed to write parts where we can play and take some control. As we worked our way up in Hollywood, we found ourselves in an interesting little world that we both played in. I know I’m vague, but I can’t give too many details about the series until its official release.

Born the third of four children, Stein says she never felt out of place growing up, so she turned to acting.

I felt like I finally had a voice, she recalls. I could tell stories through other characters. Writing came into play because it’s a very difficult area and my category is very saturated so I needed to write my own content if I wanted to move forward. I didn’t want to wait for a casting director to say, Oh, you’re perfect for that. I wanted to have some control over my future, so I started writing. Everything comes from wanting my voice to be heard.

Moving to Hollywood at 18, she vowed to be smart about it and not expect overnight success. After taking classes at Central Michigan University and an associate’s degree from Santa Monica College, she interned at Sony Pictures.

It was just an amazing place to learn what it really means to make a movie, from preproduction to the movie premiere, she says. I was just brave. I really believed in my voice. I networked like crazy. I took acting lessons. I offered myself to casting directors when I didn’t have a manager. I really fought for my voice. There really isn’t an instruction manual on how to do this because everyone has a different trip to Hollywood. The only thing I will say is that you just have to keep being persistent and keep learning and perfecting your craft.

Stein has a message for aspiring actors.

To all the young people in Michigan reading this it sounds cheesy, because when I was younger and I said I wanted to go to California, people said to me, Oh no, that won’t happen. . It can happen to you, she said. It will take time and effort, but you can (make) these dreams come true. If I listened to what others were saying, I would never have left Michigan. I’m grateful for following my gut and fighting for my voice because now I’m making my dreams come true.