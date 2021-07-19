A Bollywood touch just for fun! This is what a Desi version of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ would look like

For many of us, Schitts Creek has been a wonderful discovery. Just when we were ‘done’ and ‘tired’ of watching similar web shows on OTT and seeing movies like Sooryavansham and Biwi No.1 on TV again, we found a silver lining in the Canadian show. Schitts Creek.

Created by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek is precisely as good as you’ve heard it. As the series progresses from season to season, you become attached to the character and begin to take root.



Schitt Creek

The show is not your usual dramatic comedy; it is the story of two contrasting worlds clashing – the royal, strained Roses and the lazy, benevolent and unpretentious people of Schitts Creek.



SC

It’s cheaper than therapy and more interesting than all your regular comedy shows. Each character is unique, and each season is a revelation!While some of us are still stuck watching episodes again, we did a fun thing. We envisioned a desi cast for Schitts Creek and chose our actors in this award winning blockbuster show.

1. Ratna Pathak Shah as Moira Rose



Schitt Creek

Moira Rose is brooding and lively. She’s overly dramatic and prone to explosions, but is there something we don’t like about her? She can be a preacher and a temper tantrum adult within seconds, but Catherine O’Hara made the character likeable and strong.

Who better than Ratna Pathak Shah? We’ve seen her as a mother stuck in Khoobsurat, and we sure won’t mind her leading her spoiled kids in the desi version of Schitt’s Creek.

2. Alia Bhatt as Alexis Rose



Schitt Creek

Alexis grows as the seasons go by as a person. From a committed celebrity, she transforms into a focused worker who develops empathy and becomes more self-aware. Although she may appear comically oblivious, Alexis never fails to be sincere and honest with the people around her. With her unique accent, exaggerated hand gestures, Alexis is exciting and unique in many ways. Who better than Alia Bhatt, who has the unique ability to transform like a chameleon for every role?

3. David Rose



Ayushmann Khurrana

In the pilot episode and a few other episodes after that, David is established to us as someone who can’t stand people. Her insecurities often manifest in the form of outbursts (just like her mother), and her endless list of phobias includes fear of insects, disorganization, germs, nature, and heights.

As he repeatedly tries to hide his vulnerabilities and downplays his fears so that he can live up to his parents’ expectations, David’s day-to-day life feels like a struggle and a comedy on equal terms.His dry and sarcastic sense of humor often proves that he lacks social grace, which makes him very sympathetic among his family and peers. When we visualize a Bollywood actor who can at least try to bring out the fun side of Davids’ character, it has to be Ayushmann Khurrana.

4. Kriti Kulhari as Stevie Budd



Kriti kulhari

Stevie is a resident of Schitts Creek and knows all about the city.She keeps a close eye on the motel and its people, and the Roses (especially David) are entering town (and his life), and that is changing in many ways.

Although she can often appear rude, Stevie doesn’t care much about her image. As the season progresses, Stevie tries to push her limits but quickly realizes that it’s hard to step out of her comfort zone. But Stevie turns out to be a revelation who overcomes her fears and insecurities, wins over everyone in The Rose family, and becomes a close confidante. We have seen Kirti Kulhari in different roles and she has always dominated all of them. Whether it’s Uri or his Bard Of Blood show, Kriti can offer the kind of versatility one might need to create a multidimensional character like Stevie. Do you agree?

5. Kriti Sanon as Twyla Sands



Schitt Creek

Twyla is the only person in her family who is kind, hardworking and empathetic.She has expressed how disappointed she is with her family in many episodes, thanks to the multiple marriages, dismemberments and prison terms of her relatives.She might mess up the order a few times, but she never gives up the opportunity to help the Roses or listen to their issues and problems.

She is innocent, callous and caring. We are convinced that there is no one better than her to do justice to such a bubbly and light character!

6. Purab Kohli as Patrick



Patrick

There can be no debate about how someone else could play Patrick better than Purab Kohli. Whether it’s Patrick’s charming smile or the way he could just support his partner and redefine and restore relationship goals for many of us, and this character is loved for many reasons. Purab Kohli, who we’ve had a crush on for years, might be the right person to take Patrick off.

7. Deepak Dobriyal as Roland Schitt



Schitt Creek

Intrusive and without manners, Roland is the mayor of Schitt’s Creek, like it or not! Roland is above all incompetent and ineffective as mayor, but he never fails to stress that he wants the best for his city. Roland might lack basic table manners, but it becomes hard not to like him on shows in subsequent seasons. Although the Rose family never really liked Roland, he still becomes the friend of the family and a point of contact for solving problems big and small in their lives.

The reliable side character and friend on screen Deepak Dobriyal looks pretty much fair to be seen playing the mayor of Schitts Creek Town. Come on, who better than him?

8. Ayesha Raza as Jocelyn Schitt



Schitt Creek

Jocelyn is traditionally feminine, although others often interpret her as eccentric.She juggles multiple roles, like being the town’s first lady, and always seems polite and kind.She is a dedicated teacher, mother, wife and friend, but still manages to shine well in all of her roles.

Ayesha Raza Mishra is Bollywood’s favorite maa, Chachi, stepmom, and we congratulated her for slipping into the character’s shoes wonderfully well. Ayesha has played several roles that crossed the line between being curious, intrusive and bubbly.

9. Jimmy Shergill as Ted Mullens



Schitt Creek

He is effortlessly charming and attractive. Unlike other citizens of the city, he is more gracious, informed and cares about everyone around him.

He makes silly puns and wins Alexis’ heart in no time. Considering how sympathetic and likeable Ted is in all seasons, Jimmy Shergills’ looks might cut and play Ted with the sincerity he rightly deserves.

10. Arjun Rampal as Mutt Schitt



Schitt Creek

Mutt is everything his father is not. While Roland is chatty and brash, Mutt constantly appears and disappears, giving the impression of being calm and mysterious. He is in love with nature and often sees compostable materials on behalf of the town. It would be exciting to see Arjun Rampal step into the character of Mutts.

11. Manoj Pahwa as Bob Currie



Schitt Creek

Even though he’s just a recurring character on the show, Rob brings a lot to the table.Councilor Robert “Bob” Currie is a member of the Schitt’s Creek City Council and he juggles his role as a happy mechanic with that of owner of Bob’s Garage. Boman Irani, an actor who can easily play any character, could be the perfect man to play Bob. After all, we’ve seen him in movies like Main Hoon Na, 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS and he could easily play Bob by extracting little details from all of those unique characters.

12. Ranvir Shourey as Ray Butani



Revive

Raymond “Ray” Butani is a man of many hats! He’s a real estate agent, travel agent, photographer, Christmas tree vendor, closet organizer.There are cases where we have seen him make money at the expense of others. Shady, intrusive and alive – three shades of Ray. We don’t think any other actor can add that little extra to the role of Rays than Shorey.

13. Seema Pahwa as Ronnie Lee



Seema Pahwa

Seema Pahwa appears to be the right fit for recurring adviser Veronica “Ronnie” Lee character. While she doesn’t seem to like people too much and especially the Rose family, she still turns her head as a strong woman who follows her own head.

If you think you can put together a better cast of cast, let us know in the comments, and we can have a good time joking around on the show we all love to love!

PS: (This is just for fun, and we don’t want to endorse or promote any particular actor)