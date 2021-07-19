Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 25-31:

July 25: The Seekers singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley is 79 years old. The Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty is 78 years old. Earth, Wind and Fire bassist Verdine White is 70 years old. The Pogues guitarist Jem Finer is 66 years old. Model Iman is 66 years old. Ray Billingsley (Curtis) is 64 years old. Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore is 63. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 62 years old. Country singer Marty Brown is 56 years old. Actor Illeana Douglas is 56 years old. Actor Matt LeBlanc (Joey, Friends) is 54 years old. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson (TVs Grand Hotel, The Steve Harvey Show) is 54 years old. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen from Apocalyptica is 53 years old. Actor DB Woodside (24) is 52 years old. Actress Miriam Shor (Swingtown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) is 50 years old. Actor David Denman (Parenthood, The Office) is 48 years old. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men) is 47 years old. Actor James Lafferty (One Tree Hill) is 36 years old. Actor Shantel VanSanten (One Tree Hill) is 36 years old. Actor Michael Welch (Twilight films, TVs Joan of Arcadia) is 34 years old. Actress Linsey Godfrey (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 33 years old. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 26 years old. Actor Mason Cook (Speechless TVs) is 21. Actor Pierce Gagnon (One Tree Hill) is 16.

July 26: Actor Robert Colbert (The Time Tunnel, Maverick) is 90 years old. Singer Darlene Love is 80 years old. Singer Brenton Wood is 80 years old. Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is 78 years old. Actor Helen Mirren is 76 years old. Queen drummer Roger Taylor is 72. Actor Susan George is 71. Actor Nana Visitor (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) is 64 years old. Actor Kevin Spacey is 62 years old. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 60 years old. Actor Sandra Bullock is 57 years old. Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg is 56 years old. Actor Jeremy Piven is 56 years old. Singer Wayne Wonder is 55 years old. Actor Jason Statham (Transporter films) is 54 years old. Actor Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie, Close to Home) is 51 years old. Host Chris Harrison (The Bachelor and The Bachelorette) is 50 years old. Actress Kate Beckinsale (The Aviator, Pearl Harbor) is 48 years old. Actor Gary Owen (Think Like A Man films) is 48 years old. OK Go drummer Dan Konopka is 47 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 44 years old. Actor Eve Myles (Victoria, Broadchurch) is 43 years old. Actress Juliet Rylance (American Gothic) is 42 years old. Actress Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire, Chicago PD) is 35. Actress Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) is 33 years old. Drummer Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 32 years old. Actress Bianca Santos (The Fosters) is 31 years old. The Pretty Insouciant singer-actor Taylor Momsen is 28 years old.

July 27: Television producer Norman Lear is 99 years old. Actor John Pleshette (Knots Landing) is 79 years old. Actress-director Betty Thomas (Hill Street Blues) is 74 years old. Singer Maureen McGovern is 72 years old. Actress Roxanne Hart (The Good Girl, Chicago Hope) is 67 years old. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 65. Actress Carol Leifer is 65 years old. Comedian Bill Engvall is 64 years old. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 59 years old. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 54 years old. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 54 years old. Actor Julian McMahon (Profiler) is 53 years old. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) is 51 years old. Actress Maya Rudolph is 49 years old. Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham is 48 years old. Singer Pete Yorn is 47 years old. Actor Seamus Dever (Castle) is 45 years old. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is 44 years old. Actress Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live) is 38 years old. Actor Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) is 37 years old. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 31 years old. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind (Dolly Partons Coat of Many Colors) is 14.

July 28: Actor Darryl Hickman (Grapes of Wrath) turns 90. Cartoonist Jim Davis (Garfield) is 76 years old. Actor Linda Kelsey (Lou Grant) is 75 years old. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 75 years old. Actor Sally Struthers is 74 years old. Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke is 72 years old. Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse is 67 years old. CBS News presenter Scott Pelley is 64. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 60 years old. Actor Michael Hayden (Murder One) is 58 years old. Actor Lori Loughlin (90210, Full House) is 57 years old. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 56 years old. Actress Elizabeth Berkley (Showgirls, Saved by the Bell) is 49. Singer Afroman is 47 years old. Heartland drummer Todd Anderson is 46 years old. Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix is ​​45 years old. Actor John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) is 37 years old. Elementary actor Jon Michael Hill is 36 years old. Actor Dustin Milligan (90210) is 36 years old. Rapper Soulja Boy is 31 years old.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (Laramie, Emergency!) Is 88 years old. Actor David Warner (Titanic) is 80 years old. Actor Roz Kelly (Happy Days) is 79 years old. REO Speedwagon keyboardist Neal Doughty is 75 years old. Actor Mike Starr (Ed, Goodfellas) is 71 years old. Rush singer-bassist Geddy Lee is 68 years old. Documentary director Ken Burns is 68 years old. TV personality Tim Gunn (Project Runway) is 68. Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band singer Patti Scialfa is 68 years old. Actress Alexandra Paul (Baywatch) is 58 years old. Actor Dean Haglund (The X Files) is 56 years old. Country singer Martina McBride is 55 years old. Belly’s drummer Chris Gorman is 54 years old. Actor Tim Omundson (Psych) is 52 years old. Actor Ato Essandoh (Django Unchained films, TVs Elementary) is 49 years old. Actor Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stand By Me) is 49 years old. Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris is 48 years old. Actor Stephen Dorff is 48 years old. Country singer James Otto is 48 years old. Actor Josh Radnor (Comment I Met Your Mother) is 47 years old. Musician Danger Mouse is 44 years old. Actress Rachel Miner (Supernatural) is 41 years old. Actress Allison Mack (Smallville) is 39 years old. Actress Kaitlyn Black (Hart of Dixie) is 38. Actress Cait Fairbanks (The Young and the Restless) is 28.

July 30: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 85 years old. Director Peter Bogdanovich is 82 years old. Singer Paul Anka is 80 years old. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 76 years old. Actor turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 74 years old. Actor William Atherton (Films Die Hard) is 74 years old. Actor Jean Reno (The Da Vinci Code, Godzilla) is 73 years old. Actor Ken Olin is 67 years old. Actor Delta Burke is 65 years old. Actor Richard Burgi (Desperate Housewives) is 63 years old. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 63 years old. 63. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 60 years old. Actor Lisa Kudrow (Friends) is 58. Little Texas guitarist Dwayne OBrien is 58 years old. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 57 years old. Actor Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Hates Chris) is 53. Actor Simon Baker (The Mentalist) is 52 years old. Director Christopher Nolan (Memento, Insomnia) is 51 years old. Actor Tom Green is 50 years old. Third Eye Blind drummer Brad Hargreaves is 50 years old. Actor Christine Taylor (Dodgeball, The Brady Bunch Movie) is 50 years old. Comedian Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live) is 48 years old. Actor Hilary Swank is 47 years old. Actor Jaime Pressl y (My Name Is Earl, Not Another Teen Movie) is 44 years old. The Avett Brothers singer-guitarist Seth Avett is 41 years old. Actress April Bowlby (Drop Dead Diva, Two and a Half Men) is 41 years old. Actress Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck, The Handmaids Tale) is 39 years old. Actor Martin Starr (Silicon Valley, Freaks and Geeks) is 39 years old. Actor Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) is 37 years old. Actor Joey King (TVs Fargo) is 22 years old.

July 31: actor Don Murray is 92 years old. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 90 years old. Actress Susan Flannery (Bold and the Beautiful) is 82 years old. Actress France Nuyen (South Pacific) is 82 years old. Singer Lobo is 78 years old. Actress Geraldine Chaplin is 77 years old. Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 76 years old. Actor Lane Davies (Lois and Clark) is 71 years old. Actor Barry Van Dyke (Murder 101, Diagnosis Murder) is 70 years old. Actor Alan Autry (In the Heat of the Night, Grace Under Fire) is 69 years old. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (The Naked Brothers Band) is 69 years old. Actor James Read (Legally Blonde) is 68 years old. Actor Michael Biehn (The Terminator, Aliens) is 65. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 64 years old. Actor Dirk Blocker (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is 64. Drummer Bill Berry (REM) is 63 years old. Actor Wesley Snipes is 59. Country singer Chad Brock is 58 years old. Musician Fatboy Slim is 58 years old. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 57 years old. Harry Potter author JK Rowling is 56 years old. Actor Dean Cain (Lois and Clark) is 55 years old. Actor Jim True-Frost (American Odyssey, The Wire) is 5 years old. 5. Actor Loren Dean (Space Cowboys) is 52 years old. Actor Eve Best (Nurse Jackie) is 50 years old. Actor Annie Parisse (How to lose a guy in 10 days) is 46 years old. Actor Robert Telfer (Saved by the Bell) is 44 years old. Zac Brown Band country singer Zac Brown is 43 years old. Actor BJ Novak (The Office) is 42 years old. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 27 years old. Actor Rico Rodriguez (Modern Family) is 23 years old.