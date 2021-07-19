Take a peek inside celebrity homes





Mumbai is home to India’s largest film industry. This Maya Nagari ‘has been the backdrop for many of Bollywood’s most acclaimed films. Moreover, the magnificent and regal lifestyles enjoyed by Bollywood actors and actresses are truly impressive. And many of us aspire to live like them, or at the very least attempt to do so. If you’re looking for a low-key tour of some of Bollywood’s most popular actor’s homes, we’ve got you covered. Alia bhatt Favorite Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt opened her doors and invited Architectural Digest to her home, designed by Richa Bahl. Its rooms have fun colors, which give a very cheerful and playful energy to the house. Hema Malini Hema Malini, once considered the undisputed empress of cinema, owns two residences in this dream city. Taking a stroll through the Dream Girl’s Juhu Estate, which is conveniently located on a luxurious alley in the area, is a more convenient way to fit a Bollywood city tour into your schedule. Amitabh Bachchan Did you know that Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood’s biggest superstar, owns five properties? Each of them has an interesting name: Prateeksha, Janak, Jalsa, Vatsa, and the newly built house adjacent to Jalsa, to only cite a few. The family now resides in what is now Jalsa, another old mansion in the wealthy Juhu district. Reflective bookcases, patio doors, glass light fixtures, luxurious rugs, exquisite artwork inspired by royal ancestors, a grand classical arch and more are on display throughout his residence. Chahrukh Khan Discover how Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan live in ultra luxury with this tour of their home in Delhi. Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer herself, has added darker elements with golden hints to the house, giving it a very luxurious yet cozy feel. Dharmendra Bollywood moviegoers can’t get enough of this divinely beautiful superstar, who is constantly spotted on social media posting pictures / videos of himself. The beautiful 100 acre farm estate that he recently shared on Instagram is sure to take your breath away! Lata Mangeshkar’s music can be heard in the background as he discusses the importance of effective indoor walks to stay fit and healthy. The story continues The interior of the farmhouse is a visual feast, tastefully decorated with softwood panels and artwork. We learned the joys of planting and caring for a mango tree from the famous actor, who shared memories of his upbringing. At home, houseplants abound, and they are all stuffed to the brim !! Kangana Ranaut Kangana’s Manali House is a dream home for everyone. The actress’ lavish home has lots of wood accents and overlooks the snow-capped mountains. Parineeti chopra A house by the sea is a dream for many, and Parineeti is living that dream. The actress showed off her Bandra house facing the sea in Mumbai, which consists of a huge shelf and lots of colors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/take-a-peek-inside-the-houses-of-bollywood-superstars-094615006.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos