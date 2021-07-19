“Drink less, but better”: actor Sam Neill on winemaking and what’s next

Although moviegoers may know him for blockbusters like jurassic park or independent films like Wild Hunt, Sam Neill’s reputation in the wine world is based on Pinot Noir.

In 1993, he created Two Paddocks cave in Central Otago, New Zealand. Since then, the estate has been recognized for its vibrant and transparent Pinots produced from four separate vineyards.

We last spoke with Neill in 2008. With Jurassic World: Dominion Now on the horizon, we’ve decided to check in again this time, via Zoom from his quarantined hotel room in Auckland, New Zealand, to learn more about how the events of the 2020s have changed. his perspective on wine and why natural wine can be interesting.

Have the pandemic and the various quarantines changed your outlook on wine?

I encouraged people to drink less, but better. To really care about what’s in the glass, who made it grow, what it is… When you’re locked in and supporting your own business… you might as well be aware of what you do.



To subscribe to Newsletters for wine lovers

Get the latest news, reviews, recipes and gear sent to your inbox. Thank you! We have received your email address and you will soon start receiving exclusive offers and news from Wine Enthusiast. Privacy Policy



How it was to film Jurassic World during a pandemic?

It was an unusual experience and one of the most difficult I have ever had. We were effectively locked up for four to five months, tested every day for 10 days when we arrived, and three times a week after that. Someone estimated they spent $ 5 million just on Covid-19 precautions.

I encouraged people to drink less, but better. To really care about what’s in the glass.

You’ve spoken openly about the magic of Central Otago. Do you feel the same now?

Someone once said: You can love many places in the world, but you can only be in love with one. The only place in the world that I’m in love with is Central Otago. I get off the plane, and within an hour, I feel completely at home.

You recently produced a small amount of Pinot Noir naturally, without intervention or preservatives like sulfur. Did you find much of a difference between this and the Pinot that you make in the conventional way?

We made two small lots from exactly the same plot: the Fusilier vineyard at Bannockburn. One was a natural wine and the other was classic. It was really interesting, the results, because they were completely different wines. They could have come from a completely different vineyard, but they were made from exactly the same grapes.

Has the pandemic disrupted the work of the vineyard and the cellar for you?

When the harvest hit it was a total pandemic, but the government made an exception for the wine industry with very strict protocols in place. Everyone got a dedicated bucket, a set of dedicated pruning shears, and people had to stay about 6.5 feet apart all day. We estimate that each vineyard is visited by a pair of hands 1,415 times a year. Its tedious and repetitive work, from picking leaves to harvesting, is therefore useful when you are all in the same boat. Being apart and doing it isn’t that fun.

What is your vision for the field in the next five or ten years?

Well, all four wineries were certified organic in 2017. It is becoming more and more important to people, and it certainly is to us. There was one problematic vineyard that we had to cultivate conventionally for a while, but we ultimately decided everything had to be organic. It takes time and is expensive, but I could not in good conscience live with myself if we were not in organic and sustainable agriculture.

What do you think of natural wine, or wine made with nothing added or taken away?

We got interested in plain wine, which I laughed at a bit, but there is a demand for it. We’re doing a small amount for our wine club members, I don’t really approve of that, to be honest. How long has man been making wine? I guess it’s 10,000 years old or something? And one of the big breakthroughs happened about 3,000 years ago when they started adding some sulfur to Mt. Etna in Sicily. They discovered that wine can have a life, rather than being a homemade brew, so why go back to something your grandfather made in his garage. I do not really know.

What can you tell us about Last Chance, the beautiful windswept vineyard at the end of the world?

If I had to choose one of my vineyards, that would be it. There are extraordinary, weathered rocks that look like ancient creatures, and green vines grow below. It has fabulous views north into the sun. It seems an unlikely location for a vineyard at first, but it has all the intensity of that Central Otago sun that is unlike anywhere else. It’s a bit windier than elsewhere, so it produces small, leathery berries and small clusters. Alexandra, the sub-region, has always been overlooked, but I think we produce some of the most interesting, elegant and understated wines there. We are holding Last Chance for an additional year. It is the slowest to come forward because of these lovely tannins. Next year, well release the 2018.

What sets this wine apart? How would you recognize it if you tasted it blind?

It has nice salty qualities. It is the tastiest of our wines. It is surrounded by wild thyme. Thyme even grows between rows. I always thought that partly explains his profile. It also has an attention-seeking subtlety and sort of reluctance, which is exactly what I was talking about, that mindfulness that you need to enjoy Pinot Noir.