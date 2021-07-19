CNN launches CNN + streaming service in early 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter





CNN has officially announced its subscription streaming service, CNN +, indicating that it will launch in the first quarter of 2022. The company says CNN + will be an “additive experience that complements CNN’s major linear networks and digital platforms to serve CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.” This will include live programming, on-demand content and the library, as well as interactive programming, as well as Hollywood journalist preview last month. At launch, CNN + will offer eight to 12 hours of daily live programming “offering in-depth news dives and lifestyle content from some of CNN’s most prominent talents, as well as several new faces.” It will also include a community element, allowing subscribers to engage with anchors and subject matter experts. The company is careful to note that CNN + content will be separate from its linear television offerings on CNN, HLN, and CNN International. Distribution agreements with pay TV providers prohibit CNN from simply porting its live TV offerings to its own streaming service. Authenticated pay TV customers will be able to watch CNN’s standard live linear stream in the same app as CNN +. CNN + will also include CNN’s library of non-fiction programming, including Anthony Bourdain: Unknown parties and Stanley Tucci: In Search of Italy. CNN will also develop original unscripted series and films for CNN +. “CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995, and now takes a major step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022 “Jeff Zucker, president of WarnerMedia news and sports and president of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. “In addition to a television offering that has never been stronger, that remains at the heart of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that extends the reach and reach of the CNN brand. in a way that no one else does. . No such thing exists. The CNN + leadership team will be led by Andrew Morse, chief digital officer for CNN Worldwide, with Alex MacCallum, chief product officer for CNN, serving as chief executive of CNN +. Rebecca Kutler, Courtney Coupe and Robyn Peterson will oversee content and technology programming, strategy and operations, respectively, while CNN’s original series team will oversee the CNN + originals. CNN + will enter an increasingly crowded streaming landscape for news, with Fox News focusing on its own subscription service, Fox Nation (which focuses on lifestyle, documentary and commentary programming), and MSNBC relies on the Peacock service of parent company NBCUniversal. Last week, MSNBC announced an expansion of its programming on Peacock, including a Morning Joe spin-off called Morning Mika.

