Endeavor Appoints Ursula Burns to Board of Directors | Business

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, today announced that Ursula Burns, former president and CEO of Xerox Corporation and VEON Ltd., has joined its board. administration. Burns became CEO of Xerox in 2009 after joining the organization more than 25 years previously as a mechanical engineer. As CEO, she led the company through its most transformative time, growing from a leader in document technology to a truly diverse global business services company. In 2016, she joined the telecommunications company VEON as CEO, where she stayed for several years. In addition to his corporate leadership roles, US President Barack Obama appointed Burns to lead the White House Coalition for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) from 2009 to 2016, and she was president of the Presidents Export Council from 2015 to 2016. after having served as vice president for the previous five years. Among his countless professional accomplishments, Burns has led a relentless quest to inspire greater inclusion and diversity among businesses. Burns currently serves on the boards of directors of several public and private companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., Waystar, and Teneo Holdings LLC, while providing leadership advice to other community, educational and social organizations. nonprofit, notably Ford. Foundation, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Corporation, and Mayo Clinic, among others. As a newly opened company, we are honored to welcome Ursula to our board of directors at such a transformative time, noted Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. Ursula is no stranger to leading global businesses through change by embracing innovation and harnessing the power of technology exactly the kind of experience that will prove invaluable to us as we begin this next chapter. I am delighted to join Endeavors' board of directors at this exciting time, noted Burns. Endeavor has long been a leading force in sports and entertainment and a true innovator in content and events. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to build on the incredible momentum of the business and help lay the groundwork for many years of success to come. Burns joins a board of directors that includes Emanuel, Endeavor Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake Co-CEO Egon Durban, Silver Lake Managing Director Stephan Evans, Uncle Nearest Inc. CEO Fawn Weaver and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. About Endeavor Endeavor is a global entertainment, sports and content company, home to many of the world's most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is made up of industry leaders, including entertainment agency WME; the sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and the premier UFC mixed martial arts organization. The Endeavor Network specializes in talent representation, sports operations and consulting, event and experience management, media production and distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

