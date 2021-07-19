From Amritsar boy to first Bollywood superstar

The first Bollywood superstar, Rajesh Khanna, gave his fans and a whole generation many unforgettable moments.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the death of Rajesh Khannas (July 18), a glimpse of the journey of one of the most famous stars and his legendary anecdotes

From his larger-than-life character in Anand to a hopeless romantic in Amar Prem, first-time Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna has given his fans and an entire generation many unforgettable moments.

The dashing Bollywood idol, who reigned over the hearts of millions of people, sadly breathed his last breath on July 18, 2012. Time has passed, but the memories of Khanna, someone who achieved fame that none other movie star had never known before, are still alive.

On the occasion of his ninth death anniversary, here are some tales from the lives of the actors that biographer Yasser Usman captures in his audiobook Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of Indias First Superstar, available on Audible.in.

A long line of women was waiting for him where he worked:

In the audiobook, Sharmila Tagore, superstar Rajesh Khannas’ favorite co-star, mentions that women have come in droves to see him. She also points out how they would line up outside the studios to see her, marry her photographs, pull on her clothes and so on. More than just an idol, Khanna was an idol to them.

Said Sharmila: There was a long line of women in front of the studio where we were working. The hysteria was unprecedented. Sharmila also mentions that he (Rajesh Khanna) probably did not have the attributes normally associated with a hero. What he had was a disarming smile, youthful energy, an innate sense of drama and a well-modulated voice that he used to his advantage. .

To that, adds Yasser Usman, best known as a romantic actor, as he had a lost and vulnerable air about himself that made women of all ages feel safe around him.

The news of Rajesh Khanna getting married ended up being the biggest event of the year. Hordes of women have been heartbroken; some of them went into shock, while others who had previously married her photo decided to wear white to symbolize widowhood. According to Devi magazine, the entire act of her marriage to Dimple Kapadia was nothing more than a publicity stunt for what it was worth.

Khannas’ off-screen disturbances and altercations:

During an altercation over a cover of a scene (in Aradhana), Rajesh Khanna looked director Shakti Samanta straight in the eye and said that Isse had a better performance aapko India mein koi nahi dega. In whom Samanta confided later, Rajesh Khanna is finished. He is dead. If he thinks that third-rate shot was great, then obviously his mind wasn’t working. But the history books would disagree since Aradhana was part of Khannas’ steps to stardom.

Another such incident occurred on the sets of the 1979 film Janta Hawaldar. Famous comic book actor Mehmood complained that working with Khanna was a heartbreaking experience. Mehmood even beat up Khanna before filming was over, Yasser says. Mehmood complained that it was the company Khanna kept that destroyed her career.

With more than three flops in a row and a not-so-cute boy, Khanna could see her career end before her eyes. Most filmmakers believed Khannas’ offscreen issues crept into his work. He was popular enough to grab roles, but his failures made him a second-round star. Yasser in the audiobook mentions that his fascination with whiskey and his love for food started to show more than he would have liked.

Face of mainstream cinema from 1969 to 1972:

A boy with big dreams, Jatin Khanna from Amritsar adopted the onscreen name Rajesh. And who knew that it would be etched in the memories of so many hearts around the world! He did it the hard way as Yasser tells listeners, during the United Producers Combine (1965) talent hunting competition, Jatin used his well-modulated voice to captivate the judges at every pass line as he delivered a monologue during the final, which caused him to beat 10,000 participants. He adds that Rajesh Khannas’ struggles ended on the day he signed his contract with United Producers Combine.

