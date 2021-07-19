Space Jam: a new legacy behind the scenes





Welcome to the Morning Shootaround, where every day of the week you will receive a new news column from one of the SI.comNBA Editors: Howard Beck on Monday, Chris Mannix on Tuesday, Michael Pina on Wednesday, Chris Herring on Thursday, and Rohan Nadkarni on Friday. There is one thing that happens when you hang out with an NBA player: you are tempted to play basketball in front of them. This is something you shouldn’t be doing. You are not an NBA player and nothing good can come from showing your alleged skills. Especially if this player is one of the greatest of all time. But there’s one thing that happens when you hang out with LeBron James: You feel right at home. Because James is warm and easy going and fun to be around. You become texting friends and buddies. You get a super cool personalized LeBron handshake. And you end up shooting baskets, even though that’s something you absolutely shouldn’t be doing. “Uh, that didn’t turn out the way I expected,” says Cedric Joe, who plays James’ son in Space Jam: a new legacy, which opened nationwide on Friday. He says that sheepishly, with a little chuckle, because Joe – who was 14 when the movie was shot in 2019 – is just young enough not to be too embarrassed and just old enough to see his mistake. LeBron James and director Malcolm D. Lee on the set of “SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY”, a Warner Bros. release. Pictures. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures When the contest was free throws, Joe says he “tied” the four-time champion and four-time MVP. Three-point shooting? It went well for maybe one lap – “and then every other lap he was just beating me,” Joe said. “So I was like, I’m just going to stick with the comedy.” The good news? Joe, now 16, is a sharp and convincing enough actor as James’s son in the film. Plus, he was a huge fan of James even before they met two years ago, so getting that role was one of the biggest moments of his young life. What about the real job of working with James? Very enjoyable and surprisingly easy. That’s what Joe says, as do director Malcolm D. Lee and seasoned actor Don Cheadle, who plays James’ nemesis “Al G. Rhythm” in the film. Clearly, James was as committed to his fellow actors on set as he is notoriously committed to his teammates on the pitch. And just as coachable. “He was very airship,” said Lee, “and could make adjustments and things actors have to do all the time.… We never expected LeBron. He never acted like a diva. Even s. ‘he took care of a lot of things during this time. It was, after all, the summer of 2019, when James was still recovering from a groin injury that cost him much of his first Lakers season. Meanwhile, the Lakers front office was busy reworking the roster and acquiring Anthony Davis – who is represented by James’ agent Rich Paul – while James himself had been active in recruiting other stars from the NBA for the film, including Davis, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson. James wasn’t a newbie actor, of course. He had played himself, in a cameo role, in the years 2015 Rail accident. And his catalog of advertisements (for shoes, soft drinks, insurance, cell phones, headphones, meditation apps…) is quite long, dating back to his rookie season in 2003-04. But his role in the new Space jam is by far the biggest he has played. “I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised,” Cheadle said. “He was really funny and ‘got the mission,’ as they say. And there’s a lot more on his shoulders, when it comes to what he needs to convey and the character he needs to play. supposed to be him, you know, he acts. The film is loosely modeled on the original Space jam (1996), which starred Michael Jordan, although it draws heavily on Tron from 1982, in which a person is drawn into a computer game and forced to fight / play to return to reality. In the new movie, it’s James who must break free from the virtual world and mend his relationship with his son, Dom (played by Joe). The movie is full of jokes that NBA fans will enjoy, including several at James’ expense. “When it comes to comedy, you can’t count on people who aren’t naturally funny,” Lee said. “And he’s a funny guy. And he loves to laugh. That James had a knack for comedic timing didn’t surprise anyone who had seen him in Rail accident. But this role also called for tense emotional scenes between James and Joe. “For someone who isn’t an actor by training, he did really well,” Lee said. “And he’s very believable. And people say, ‘Oh, he’s playing himself.’ But it’s a bit difficult to play yourself. When Lee offered instructions or advice, or asked for new shots, James went with the flow. “No insecurity, no kind of backtalk about it, no resistance,” Lee said. “He was ready for just about anything, especially if it was fun. Even when it comes to some emotional things. … I think LeBron just wanted the movie to be great. And man, listen, there’s a huge pressure on him just as a human being, as a basketball player, as the next certainly in the The legacy of Space Jam. He wants it to be awesome. And he took it very, very seriously. (Lr) Cedric Joe, director Malcolm D. Lee and LeBron James on the set of “SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY,” a Warner Bros. release. Pictures. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures For the most part, James would be light-hearted on set, except when it was time for the heartfelt father-son moments. “I remember during those scenes it took a while,” Joe said, “because we had to prepare for that emotion. I remember a lot of funny scenes, we would perceive them. It was a lot more. easy. But during the more emotional (scenes), we really had to lock ourselves in. “ First of all, Joe had to get rid of being hit by a star. He grew up idolizing James, wearing LeBron shoes and LeBron shirts, and lining his bedroom walls with LeBron posters. His favorite? A poster from the Heat Era with three images of James diving. When he was commissioned to write a biography at school, he chose James as his subject. Joe was 13 when he got the part in Space jam. His parents broke the news one night after returning from a play at LA’s Geffen Playhouse. “It was probably one of the most emotional times of my life,” Joe said. “I was happy. I was excited. I was crying. There was a lot going on. Nerves calmed down shortly after filming began, he said. “He’s such a fun, funny and humble person so it was really easy for me to get comfortable with him. … He is not stuck or stubborn or arrogant. Like, he is very humble and just an outgoing person. Working with James comes with some unique perks, like a personalized handshake. Cheadle said he and James developed theirs the day the film was wrapped, on a 1942 bottle of Don Julio tequila (Cheadle’s gift to James). “I know you have it with all the teammates, so we have to have one,” Cheadle told James. “So we had a handshake. It is quite complex. It’s several movements. Everything is there for a reason. Every part of the shake means something. Joe said he too had a secret and elaborate handshake with James, though he insisted his was “more stylish” than the one between James and Cheadle. (Joe, a booming speaker, also said he easily beat Cheadle in a game of ‘HORSE’.) “LeBron is a big fan of handshakes,” he noted. “So doing a handshake with LeBron was huge for me.” Cheadle walked away with something even bigger: a real new friendship. He and James became texting buddies and hung out at times in the two years since the film ended. They’ve linked up with politics and pop culture, music, fatherhood, and fancy memes sent after playoff games. “It’s nice and rare to make another friend who stays in adulthood,” Cheadle said. “Often, when we do these projects as actors, we like to form this kind of satellite families. You are on the set 14 hours a day and you spend a lot of time together on the set. So this link occurs. But often we all go and do our own things. … But him and me, like I said, it’s rare, but we were able to keep in touch and it’s pretty cool. And of course there was basketball. Due to his role, Joe has spent more time with a ball in his hands than anyone else in the cast, and a lot of time with James on the pitch. So he picked out a few moves, which he has since thrown at friends in pickup games. “Now when I play, they always talk about the summer that I shot with LeBron, like ‘What did I learn there?’” Joe said. “Because before I didn’t play like that.” Cheadle was unlikely to spin any hoops on set, as he spent a lot of it wearing a CGI costume. Either way, he thought playing with James could be risky, lest he be responsible for another hamstring strain. But Lee, the New York-born director who grew up as a die-hard Knicks fan and later fell in love with James’ game, couldn’t resist the temptation to shoot on set from time to time, although he insisted on only doing it when James was not around. Except once, during a lull in filming, when he took the ball on a whim and started draining the long jumpers. “I must have hit eight in a row, right?” And LeBron said, ‘Oh, hey, you can shoot.’ Lee recalls. He had broken the cardinal rule of working with one of the greatest basketball players of all time. There was only one thing to do. “I stopped shooting after that,” Lee said with a smile. “I said, OK, that’s it. He’ll never see me shoot again. Because I’ll never have a better time than this. More NBA coverage: • Milwaukee’s defense was designed for this moment

