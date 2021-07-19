Sushant Singh Rajputs’ sister appeals to Wikipedia to change details of Bollywood star’s death







Sushant Singh Rajput

Priyanka Singh, sister of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Twitter on Monday to urge Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of his death as mentioned on the site. At the time of this report’s publication, Wikipedia lists the cast’s deaths as suicide by hanging. Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, said Rajput’s death is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation of India (CBI) and therefore should be mentioned as being under investigation. I am Sushants’ sister and thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for neutrality. In today’s world, where information is power, sticking to facts and facts is the greatest service one can do #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, Singh tweeted. My request from @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales is as follows: firstly, as the investigation is still ongoing in the matter of the death of Sushants by the main Indian agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the cause of death cited on the page wiki should be changed from suicide by hanging to under investigation, she added. Singh also said the height of his late brother is crucial to the ongoing investigation and his actual height should be mentioned on the site. Second, change the height of the sushants on the wiki page to 183cm as that may be a more reliable source than the person themselves. Hear it from Sushants @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales, she tweeted with a return video of the late actor revealing his height. I am his sister and I vouch that the height of Sushants is indeed 183 cm. Its size is crucial for the matrix of the Sushants death case. Here’s a pic from Sushant’s @mariotestino photoshoot with @KendallJenner for @voguemagazine. Btw Kendall is on high heels, Singh tweeted again with a blurry photo of the couple. The late Bollywood actor died by hanging in the apartment on June 14 last year. His death sparked an investigation that involved several Indian authorities, including the Mumbai Police, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

While AIIMS India medical board findings concluded in September 2020 that the actor’s death was a suicide case, the CBI has yet to conclude whether Rajput died by suicide or if there had been an act. criminal. Rajputs’ ex-girlfriend Reha Chakraborty is under investigation following a drug trafficking investigation which saw the arrest of several members close to Rajput, including his brother Showik, as well as the actors ‘roommate Siddharth Pithani and the actors’ home help at the time of his death.

