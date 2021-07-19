Entertainment
Prom dresses galore! And other fashions from the Cannes Film Festival
The recently concluded Cannes Film Festival was notable for a number of things (besides just being the first Cannes Film Festival since 2019): that a director won the Palme d’Or for the first time since 1993; Jodie Fosters Special Prize; Adam Drivers singing in Annette. And the fact that it was positive proof, if anyone had the slightest doubt, that the year of the non-traveler sweatpants is well and truly over.
Like, put a stylus in that one and stick it on the story wall.
If the Oscars kicked off the red carpet return, Cannes took it to a whole new level. For 10 days, the plumage was out: tulle and tuxedo, sequins and glamor, as if to make up for the disguise of the last lost year. This film festival, of all film festivals, has become the biggest parade of the year in real life or in real life, with the exception of the Met Gala. Maybe even more than the Met Gala, which can be hampered by a sometimes silly theme.
And that means all of those experts who predicted the party of the century as we begin to emerge from the pandemic may be right. Because when the last lights went out and the last reviews came in and the celebrities dispersed, it’s the trends and the images that stuck.
1. Big dresses and heels are back
Despite widespread speculation that the past 16 months of isolation have forever changed our sense of what we’re willing to sacrifice for fame, apparently all thoughts of comfortable clothes go out the window when it comes to doing an entrance,
Instead, in the town of La Croisette, the skirts were tall (often the bigger the better), the waists corseted, and the heels very, very high. Dior’s goddess dresses were so ubiquitous they were practically a uniform, Sharon Stone seemed to have planted a little garden on her huge Dolce & Gabbana tulle number, and the Jodie Turner-Smiths Gucci train looked like it had the hem caught in a bubble bath bubble which then trailed behind.
Even the casual day looks like Marion Cotillard in Chanel overalls; Maria Bakalova in Vuitton tunic and shorts could have practically been called a cocktail outfit a few months ago.
2. The fancy tuxedo too
Being chairman of the Cannes grand jury means being present at almost every premier and award ceremony, which means being ubiquitous at almost every fancy photo op, which means wearing a lot of clothes.
Spike Lee may have spoiled his announcement of the Palme d’Or winner (oops), but when it comes to his wardrobe choices, he won the day, pretty much every day. For a moment, it was hard to imagine he could outdo the purple suits he wore to the 2019 and 2020 Oscars in honor of Prince and Kobe Bryant, respectively, but the bright pink Louis Vuitton look he has picked for opening day with matching sunglasses and the Air Jordans coordination was pretty close.
The more so as it was followed by a black suit with bright red buttons, black shoes with red laces and a green, red and black beret; a houndstooth suit with a pattern actually made from little basketball players; and a costume for the final ceremony that looked like the sunset sky had been screen-printed on one side.
The days of the penguin costume (which, after all, is a kind of comfort garment in itself, being the safest option possible) can be numbered.
3. You are what you wear
When the team behind The French Dispatch, stars Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray and Timothe Chalamet and director Wes Anderson appeared for an afternoon photocall, the sheer variety of their outfit choices became something of a test. of Rorschach for just about any personality type.
There was Mrs. Swinton, for example, who looked dangerously cool in a pantsuit and bright blue Haider Ackermann office dominatrix pumps; Mr. Murray, dressed in a chaotic patterned tourist shirt, shorts and a straw hat; Mr. Anderson, in an ice cream-colored Our-Man-in-Havana suit and white moccasins; and Mr. Chalamet, in black pants, boots and a pale pink T-shirt.
A frenzy of memes ensued, comparing them to everything from beatles albums at journalism and even vaccine status. Which is pretty much all the proof everyone should need that what you wear can definitely hit you.
4. Surrealism is a look
Schiaparelli, aka the surrealist-built brand, has made a name for itself as the dark horse of statement dressing since the start of the year, when Lady Gaga wore a Schiap number for her performance during the presidential inauguration of Biden. And the appearance of Bella Hadids in Cannes in a presentation look straight out of the couture was another notch on the house belts. Effectively catnip to the paparazzi, the long, simple black dress featured a neckline that plunged down to the upper rib cage, exposing a gold necklace of branching lung-shaped alveoli just dense enough to cover the lungs well. .
Now that the fashion-Hollywood industrial complex is back at full speed (scrutinizing the brands behind the looks is a bit like strolling past the boutiques on Avenue Montaigne), it seems pretty clear that Schiap has become serious. pretending. This one left them all a little breathless, anyway.
5. But the family is the best accessory
Forget the handbags; the most fashionable accessory on the Croisette was one close to the family.
Sean Penn was there with his daughter Dylan Penn and son Hopper Penn; Danny Moder (husband of Julia Roberts), with their daughter Hazel Moder; and Tilda Swinton with her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne.
Although the pairing par excellence may have been Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg, who appeared in well-worn denim, aka the Canadian tuxedo, for daytime and actual tuxedos (by Celine and Saint Laurent respectively) at night.
Apparently, the family that films together dresses together. Taste connects us, in all kinds of ways.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/19/style/ball-gowns-galore-cannes-film-festival.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]