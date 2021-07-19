Prom dresses galore! And other fashions from the Cannes Film Festival

The recently concluded Cannes Film Festival was notable for a number of things (besides just being the first Cannes Film Festival since 2019): that a director won the Palme d’Or for the first time since 1993; Jodie Fosters Special Prize; Adam Drivers singing in Annette. And the fact that it was positive proof, if anyone had the slightest doubt, that the year of the non-traveler sweatpants is well and truly over.

Like, put a stylus in that one and stick it on the story wall.

If the Oscars kicked off the red carpet return, Cannes took it to a whole new level. For 10 days, the plumage was out: tulle and tuxedo, sequins and glamor, as if to make up for the disguise of the last lost year. This film festival, of all film festivals, has become the biggest parade of the year in real life or in real life, with the exception of the Met Gala. Maybe even more than the Met Gala, which can be hampered by a sometimes silly theme.

And that means all of those experts who predicted the party of the century as we begin to emerge from the pandemic may be right. Because when the last lights went out and the last reviews came in and the celebrities dispersed, it’s the trends and the images that stuck.