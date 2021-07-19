Volley presents Magic Word, a new immersive puzzle game available on Google Assistant | Business





SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 19, 2021– Stolen, the voice-activated entertainment network, today announced the release of Magic Word, a one-of-a-kind immersive word game that combines visual and voice interaction to create fun times at home with friends and family. Available on Google Assistant smart screens, like Google Nest Hub Max, Magic Word brings a fun new twist to the word game format, using GIFs to create word associations and get players to guess the magic word. Magic Word marks Volleys’ first step into the word game category, having released several popular board game titles including Song Quiz, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, and Popcorn Tycoon. To play Magic Word, users say they speak to Magic Word, and the game features a grid of four separate GIFs linked by a common theme. The object of the game is to be the first to shout out the theme word that connects the four GIFs. The game’s innovative design allows for both voice and touch input, making it accessible and convenient to play for all ages and abilities, with no limit to the number of players. We’re excited to partner with Google Assistant for a gaming experience that combines the magic of Internet GIF culture with the visceral fun of shouting answers in front of other family members, said Max Child, CEO and Co-Founder. of Volleyball. Voice-activated experiences are gaining momentum as more creators embrace voice technology. Google is pushing voice experiences even further by combining voice and screen capabilities on its Smart Display devices, enabling a whole different kind of interactivity. Magic Word was created on Interactive Canvas, a framework on Google Assistant that allows developers to add visual experiences to conversational actions. The next generation of engaging home games will combine voice, visual and touch to bring compelling experiences to life, said David Kaufman, senior product manager, deputy ecosystem. We believe that natural and effortless interactions like those displayed in Magic Word represent the future of entertainment and are industry leading. Magic Word is the latest addition to Volleys’ growing network of quality gaming and entertainment experiences. Most recently, Volley announced the release of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader in partnership with MGM, bringing the trivia game to living rooms as an interactive voice-activated experience. Magic Word is now available on Google Smart Display devices with Google Assistant. For more information, contact Volley here. About Volleyball Since its founding in 2016, Volley’s mission has been to make everyday life a little more fun. Volley creates voice-activated entertainment experiences on smart devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and smartphones. From trivia games like Song Quiz to storytelling games like Yes Sire, Volleys’ hugely popular games make home entertainment more accessible, engaging and fun. Founded by Max Child and James Wilsterman, Volley is based in San Francisco. For more information visit volleythat.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005116/en/ CONTACT: Hailey Bayliss [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET AUDIO / VIDEO ONLINE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY MOBILE / WIRELESS ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Volleyball Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/19/2021 9:00 a.m. / DISC: 07/19/2021 9:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005116/en

