Chhavi Mittal on Body Shame: People Expect Actors to Be Perfect





Actor Chhavi Mittal recently took to social media to criticize a troll who embarrassed him and commented on one of his posts that his hands looked like a skeleton. The actor extracted the comment which also gave him unsolicited advice not to diet and posted it for everyone to see because she wanted to tell people that such toxic opinions must be. denounced. The reason this comment caught my attention is that since I was 20 people have told me that my hands are very hard. It struck a chord somewhere when this person said my hand looked old. I know I have skinny hands, I don’t mind. I am confident enough to accept myself as I am. I know my strengths and weaknesses. I love myself, as I am, share the mother of two children. Mittal, 40, also quoted in his article that calling someone skinny is as disrespectful as calling them fat. Developing this, she adds that people have this tendency to judge others on their physical appearance. We have to start looking at people from the inside. This is what we do. I don’t mind when someone doesn’t like me. But I took a stand to do it because I know it bothers a lot of people. I thought that was a start in letting people know that you are not the only one going through it. Whether you are fat or thin, it doesn’t matter. People think I’m perfect because I’m an actor, but I’m still ashamed of my body. Social media makes celebrities more susceptible to negative comments, and Mittal admits she takes it with a pinch of salt. So many people use excruciating filters to appear fair or thin. It is the benchmark that you set for yourself. This is why these comments bother some people. If you don’t feel comfortable the way you are, then these comments will consume you. I review all comments on all of my social media platforms, but I don’t let the bad ones get to me or the good ones to affect me in any way, she concludes.

