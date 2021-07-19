‘Logan’s Run’ author dies at 93 – The Hollywood Reporter





William F. Nolan, the iconic science fiction writer best known as the co-author of Logan’s Race, is deceased, informed his representative Jason V. Brock Hollywood journalist. He was 93 years old. Nolan died peacefully Thursday during a brief hospital stay following complications from an infection, Brock said. The blacksmith produced hundreds of plays throughout his illustrious career, including biographies, short stories, non-fiction, poetry and prose, but he would achieve legendary status with Logan’s Race, the 1967 novel he co-wrote with the late George Clayton Johnson. The book told the story of a population locked in a dome in the year 2116, where people are entitled to all the indulgences they can imagine, but with a catch: they will be euthanized at the age of 21. to control the population. The groundbreaking novel would become the classic MGM film of 1976, starring Michael York. ‘Logan’s Run’, directed by Michael Anderson and starring Michael York, Jenny Agutter and Farrah Fawcett.

Courtesy of Everett Collection In a recent interview with THR to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, Nolan said he was hopeful that another adaptation of Logan’s Race would finally arrive, closer to the specifics of his novel. The project is stuck in development limbo at Warner Bros. “I’m not a fan of the idea that Logan should be a woman,” Nolan said. THR. “Mainly because Logan’s story is his story. If there’s another story, it could be in a TV episode or something, but it wouldn’t be Logan’s story. It would be a different character. Changing just for a woman for the sake of fashion doesn’t work, and George told me he felt the same. George has always been harder than me on film. Over the years, I have become more by his side about it, which is why I would like to see it remade with current technology. I also think it would be a really good streaming series, like Westworld. “ Nolan was born March 6, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the only child of Michael Cahill Nolan, adventurer and sportsman, and Bernadette Mariana Kelly Nolan, stenographer. His youth was filled with movies and, of course, books, which he would have devoured, especially comics and pulps. The Nolan family moved to Chula Vista, California, right after WWII. There he discovered he also had a talent for drawing (he would have a stint at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City), but he remained fascinated with comics and pulps such as Black mask and Strange tales and comics, especially the creations of Jack Kirby. Once established in Los Angeles, Nolan stumbled upon the works of aspiring writer Ray Bradbury, becoming an instant convert. Seeking Bradbury in 1952, he had learned enough about himself to compile his first serious book, Ray Bradbury Reviews. It contained a mix of art, storytelling, and non-fiction, including pieces by writers Chad Oliver and Bradbury. “Logan’s Run” co-authors William F. Nolan and the late George Clayton Johnson.

Courtesy of William F. Nolan After a few years of doing art, active semi-professional fanzine work and other fan related organizations, Nolan made his first big professional sale, “The Darendinger Build-Up” at Playboy. It was then that he decided to become a professional writer. Around this time, Bradbury introduced Nolan to the man who would become his best friend for 10 years, until his untimely death: Charles Beaumont. Nolan, Johnson, Beaumont, Richard Matheson, Chad Oliver, Charles E. Fritch, Kris Neville, John Tomerlin, Mari Wolf and several others eventually formed “The Group”, which met to discuss stories. Nolan would flourish soon after as a writer and later as a screenwriter, primarily for director Dan Curtis. Nolan has no living parents. He got married once. He considered Rep. Jason and Sunni Brock to be his family.

