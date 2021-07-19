After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, these two Bollywood directors considered to host the OTT version?

The buzz around Bigg Boss 15 is immense. Fans desperately want to know more about the coming season. From contenders to host, Bigg Boss fans are eagerly awaiting an update. The bonus is that the show will first air on the OTT – VOOT platform for a few weeks before going on TV. While it is given that Salman Khan will host the show on TV, there are several reports about the OTT host doing the trick. Also Read – TV Trending Today: Arjun Bijlani Confirms Being Approached For Bigg Boss 15, Aditya Srivastava AKA Inspector Abhijeet On CID Return & More

The latest buzz is that Bollywood directors Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan are planning to host the OTT version of Bigg Boss 15. A report from SpotboyE says it was Rohit Shetty who was first approached to host the show. . The Simmba director already hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi for the channel and has appeared on Bigg Boss several times. It is therefore not surprising that he was one of the elect. However, the report states that due to date issues Rohit will not be able to host Bigg Boss 15. Then Farah Khan was approached to host the OTT version of Bigg Boss 15 but there is no confirmation yet on what. whether it be. Farah Khan has confessed that she is a huge fan of the show and has followed each season with dedication in the past. Also read – Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal finalized for controversial Salman Khan show? read deets

Earlier, it had been speculated that Bigg Boss 13’s successful pair Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were being considered to host Bigg Boss 15’s premiere on VOOT. It wasn’t until after VOOT’s official Twitter account hinted that this was their next collaboration with SidNaaz that these speculations began to circulate on social media. SidNaaz fans were very excited and predicted they might host the show’s premiere. Also Read – Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani CONFIRMS being approached for Salman Khan’s reality show; REVEAL his thoughts on doing it

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



