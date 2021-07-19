How to Watch Big Brother Tonight (7/18/21): Time, Channel, Live Stream





the Big Brother housekeeping fell to 15 guests with the eviction of Travis on Thursday. The new head of household is Kyland, who was originally nominated for eviction by Frenchie, the first head of the family this season. Big Brother will air at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18 on CBS. Fans can watch live streams on Paramount +. Tonight we’ll find out who Kyland has appointed for the next eviction on Thursday, July 22. Kyland Young is the next head of household on CBS’s “Big Brother”. Kyland will announce on Sunday July 18 who he appoints for the expulsion. (CBS) 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reservedSCS The other guests of the house are: Alyssa Lopez, 24, swimwear designer from Sarasota, Florida

Azah Awasm, 30, director of business operations from Baltimore, Maryland

Brent Champagne, 28, flight attendant from Cranston, Rhode Island

Britini DAngelo, 24, kindergarten teacher in Niagara Falls, New York

Christian Birkenberger, 23, assistant general contractor from Harwinton, Connecticut

Claire Rehfuss, 25, an artificial intelligence engineer from Chagrin Falls, Ohio, who now lives in New York City.

Derek Frazier, 29, Philadelphia security guard

Derek Xiao, 24, a Baltimore start-up founder who lives in New York, New York.

Brandon Frenchie French, 34, a farmer from Camden, Tennessee, who lives in Clarksville, Tennessee

Hannah Chaddha, 21, graduate student from Chicago, Illinois

Kyland Young, 29, an account manager from San Bernardino County, Calif., Who lives in Venice Beach, Calif.

Sarah Steagall, 27, a medical examiner from Boiling Spring, South Carolina, who lives in Fort Myers, Florida.

Tiffany Mitchell, 40, phlebotomist from Detroit, Michigan

Whitney Williams, 30, makeup artist from Portland, Oregon

Xavier Prather, 27, lawyer from Kalamazoo, Michigan, who lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move around the clock. Each week someone will be kicked out of the house, with the last remaining guest receiving the grand prize of $ 500,000. The guests are divided into four teams, each with a captain. The teams are: Ace – Whitney is captain, Brent, Derek X and Hannah Kings – Christian is captain, Alyssa, Xavier and Sarah Queens – Claire is captain, Kyland and Tiffany (Travis was on this team) Jokers – Frenchie is captain, Azah, Britini and Derek F.

