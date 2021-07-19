The surprising actor who wants to play Mr. Fantastic in the MCU





Marvel comics There is an old saying that the third time is the charm, but that does not apply to the “Fantastic Four” movies. After three botched attempts to kick off a film franchise around Marvel’s First Family, fans can’t wait to see the quartet in a film that does their legacy justice. It might as well happen. Now that the Crusaders have finally found their way into the MCU, the future of the “Fantastic Four” looks a lot brighter than it has been in a long time. That being said, despite the optimism surrounding the project, details of the film are being kept on hand for now. In December, it was announced that Jon Watts, whose previous MCU credits include “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Far from Home,” has been tasked with directing the MCU reboot “Fantastic Four”. The director has amassed a lot of goodwill among the Marvel fan base, and he seems like just as good a choice as any to revamp these iconic characters. But it is the only company name attached to the project to date. The only other supposed guarantee, for now, is that the “Fantastic Four” will feature the characters Reed Richards, Sue and Johnny Storm and Benjamin Grimm. It’s got fans wondering who will be playing the beloved characters, and one surprising actor once thrown his name in the hat to play “Mr. Fantastic” Reed Richards.

Star Wars actor wants to join Fantastic Four movie

Disney / Lucasfilm Twitter user @zakiscorner recently came up with an interesting theory that suggests Reed Richards might be black in the upcoming “Fantastic Four” movie. While this sparked disagreement in the responses they received, an actor who happens to be associated with another huge Disney-owned franchise has revealed he’s up to the task. Ahmed Best, the voice actor for Jar Jar Binks from the “Star Wars” saga, took to his own social networks and confirmed that he was interested in playing Mr. Fantastic. “By officially throwing my name in the hat” Best writing while retweeting the theory of the aforementioned user. Some of the actor’s fans also supported this casting idea. User @Amiral_Siegesaid Best would be a “fantastic Reed Richards”. Elsewhere, user @GizmoKitPicklebegged Disney to give Best the role because he’s a “brilliant man.” These views were echoed by many in the comments section, but it remains to be seen if Marvel will listen to fans.

