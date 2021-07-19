Darin Pfeiffer renames marketing and events agency as impact agency – The Hollywood Reporter

Pfeiffer Consulting – the bicoastal marketing and events agency launched in 2013 by taste expert and indie film lover Darin Pfeiffer has announced a new branding and nickname to match the expanded services of the business. The company will be known as The impact agency, effective immediately.

Pfeiffer and his company are known to produce red carpets and hybrid events and curate guest lists for author-made films and taste-maker screenings, but he and his team have recently expanded their work, largely to better navigate the changing media landscape and the growing importance of social media, mailers, influencers and word-of-mouth campaigns. While part of the change, or at least the timing of it, is due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the events industry and how studios, streamers and specialists of marketers promoted the content.

Impact agency’s extensive services include word of mouth social media activations; promotional mailings and gift services such as inspired boxes, premium meal deliveries and other promotional materials; curation of celebrity, influencer and press lists to organize lists that raise the profile of events, activations and launches; event production and red carpet management; and celebrity support for social causes. The Impact Agency also offers strategic advice for content launches with impactful engagement on social media and nonprofit word-of-mouth campaigns.

“As much as I’ve always wanted to make sure our events were as cool and exclusive as possible, their goal was not just to have a big party but to have good word of mouth for movies and shows. Historically, it’s been on the red carpet, “Pfeiffer explained.” Traditional media has changed so much over the years and it hasn’t delivered the results it used to do. “

As their work organically grew to evolve with the landscape, the pandemic accelerated change as Hollywood was forced to adapt with virtual premieres while also relying on social media engagement, direct mail personalized and other initiatives. During this final phase of the pandemic, as face-to-face events become more and more popular, Pfeiffer says his Impact team is ready to face the current reality: “These things that we were already putting in place are more relevant than ever. “

Pfeiffer was quick to point out that while the landscape has changed and his business will continue to make an impact through its menu of services, “nothing will ever replace seeing a movie on the big screen, handshakes in. the venue and the actors’ introduction to a director they’ve never met. It’s still the heart of what we do. That’s why I created the company and it’s our soul. We’re just adding layers on top of it. It’s all based on our love of great content and our relationship with filmmakers and showrunners. “

As part of this change, Pfeiffer hired several new staff and promoted Alana Yankowitz from Director of Events and Advertising to Vice President of Marketing and Events, responsible for overseeing the event management of red carpet premieres and designer screenings as well as social advertising strategy and execution. She is based in LA. He also raised Kayla Weinman to Director of Events for New York and Carly Grant to Director of Operations for LA and New York.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us, as a team, to usher in this new model of hybrid screenings and events and to help our clients adapt to the changing media and social advertising landscape. . As an impact agency, we are able to make full use of our long-standing relationships with filmmakers and talent in a way that increases ROI through red carpet events and campaign campaigns. online marketing, ”Yankowitz said.

Through Pfeiffer Consulting, Pfeiffer and his team have in the past organized exclusive events for Moonlight, The shape of water, Parasite, Nomadic country, Kill Eve, I’m not your nigga, Life, Animated, JO made in America; producing IFC Films’ annual Independent Spirit Awards since 2015, curating party, Oscar and birthday lists for A24, Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street, and producing launch and anniversary events for Metrograph of New York .

They have curated rosters and events for films from top independent directors such as Sofia Coppola, Terrence Malick, Gaspar Noé, Harmony Korine, Lars von Trier and Richard Linklater, and have worked with companies such as AMC, Focus Features, Fox Searchlight, HBO Max, Hulu, Magnolia Pictures, Neon, Paramount +, Showtime, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and others.

Prior to founding her company, Pfeiffer worked for actress, producer and famous awards season insider Colleen Camp in her Los Angeles office. He then moved across the country to New York where he cut his teeth on the movie and event scene there.