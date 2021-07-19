Bollywood fraternity hails Farhan Akhtar’s “Toofaan”





MUMBAI, India Appreciation is pouring in for “Toofaan”, which was recently premiered on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. On the occasion of the second release of the actor-director duoFarhan AkhtarandRakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the sports drama is loved by audiences and Bollywood celebrities. Giving a tough fight in the ring and facing the obstacles of real life, Akhtar’s turn as Ajju Bhai (Aziz Ali the boxer), is impressive. Mrinal Thakur, who is the driving force behind Akhtar’s character, plays a central role in “Toofaan”. Bollywood actors and directors are also turning to social media to appreciate the set. “I loved the movie, congratulations to the team!” Katrina Kaif said. DirectorKaran johar also praised Akhtar’s latest release. “Powerful performances from the superb @faroutakhtar Absolutely adorable @mrunalthakur @ pareshrawal1955! #Toofan packs a punch! Congratulations to the team @excelmovies @ritesh_sid and @romppictures; watch it ASAP on @primevideoin. “What an incredible Beau film watch. Great performances,” said Bollywood actress Vani Kapoor. Vidyut Jammwal, Bollywood actor and stuntman, known for his action sequences in movies, has not spared his praise. “#Toofaan is a punching tutorial for all action aficionados with a strong emotional chord (sic) @RakeyshOmMehra @FarOutAkhtar @ mrunal0801 and all the stars of this fabulous movie.” Earlier, megastarShah Rukh Khanalso praised the film on Twitter. “I wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labor of love. I had the privilege of seeing him a few days ago. Very nice performances from @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @Mohanagashe @[email protected] My opinion: we should all try to make more films like Toofaan (sic), ”he said. Many of Akhtar’s contemporaries praised thefantastic transformationhe suffered for “Toofaan”, and his portrayal of a Dongri boy also struck the right chord.Paresh rawalgives a promising performance as Coach Nana, still convincing. “Toofaan,” which released on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform in India and 240 countries and territories, marks Akhtar’s second collaboration with Mehra after the massive success of “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, The biopic based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Mehra and Akhtar are also the producers of films with Ritesh Sidhwani ofExcel Entertainment. Akhtar’s beau Shibani Dandekar shared a post on Instagram saying she is proud of the actor. “Watching your trip so closely has been nothing short of a privilege,” Dandekar said in thePublish. “You went to unimaginable efforts to get into the character’s skin, you didn’t give up until you found her authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest places, and you tested your body. every day. There was blood, sweat, punches, literal punches, but you fought back with persistence, endurance, courage, resilience. Slowly the lines faded and you literally turned into AJJU BHAI, aka AZIZ ALI BOXER! Today I want you to know that I am sending you all my love on your big day. And I can’t wait for the world to witness the magic of Toofan. Proud of you Farhan! Todun Tak! @faroutakhtar I love you (sic), ”she said. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe and Darshan Kumaar. In the film, Akhtar portrays the role of a national level boxing player. The film was shot across Mumbai in real locations like the Dongri slums and Gateway to India. (With entries from ANI) (Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Ojaswin Kathuria)

