All About Actor Ravi Dubeys 30-Day Weight Loss Diet Without Supplements

Actor-producer Ravi Dubey is a household name in the Indian television industry. In addition to starring in shows like “Jamai Raja”, he has also hosted shows such as “India’s Dancing Superstar”. Married to actress Sargun Mehta since 2013, he regularly shares clips of his life for his 2.9 million followers. Recently, fans of Ravi Dubey were shocked to see his 30-day transformation which he shared on Instagram. “A month-long transformation without supplements or protein shakes,” he captioned. Looked:

In caption, Ravi Dubey explained that he had an unplanned filming schedule that required him to be slimmer after recovering from Covid. He had gained around 10 kg of weight after testing positive for Covid and being in the Punjab. So, he incorporated some changes into his diet and began to follow a calorie deficit diet with lots of weight training and cardiovascular exercise. “With less than 20 days on hand, I immediately incorporated an hour and a half of weight training in the morning and a 10 km jog in the evening into my 12 hour shifts. The amount of cardio, no supplements, not even of protein shakes, you expected to lose muscle, I’m glad I kept a few, ”he said in his post.

Thus, Ravi Dubey followed a calorie deficit diet without taking weight loss supplements or protein shakes to undergo this 30-day transformation. He also thanked his fitness coaches who helped him achieve his goals, which he would now make into his lifestyle. “Now that I have achieved a no-supplement transformation in a month, I plan to make it a way of life, I think eating organic in moderate amounts with exercise and overall discipline is the most sustainable way to be in shape in the long run, ”wrote Ravi Dubey in his Instagram post. He further cited Akshay Kumar and Milind Soman as living “examples” of this.

(Also read: Weight Loss: 5 Low Calorie Breakfast Ideas You Can Try)

The calorie deficit diet is the plan actor Ravi Dubey has followed.

The calorie deficit diet is one of the most common approaches to weight loss. Basically, it is about creating a deficit between the number of calories consumed and the number of calories burned in order to induce weight loss. The reason is that each person needs a certain number of calories per day depending on their activity level. This is based on several factors such as age, height and gender and the targeted weight loss. Thus, calories are reduced in the diet by reducing portion size, and at the same time, physical activity is increased to lose weight in a healthy way.

According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Dutta, “The calorie deficit diet is not an emergency diet. When properly planned, it prevents malnutrition as it takes care of all nutrient rich foods. It can be used safely for weight loss in people such as diabetics, or pre-diabetics or those with PCOD. However, Dutta suggests that goal setting for such a diet is important and the results aren’t immediate. “People need to fully understand their portion sizes and their weight loss plan. It won’t make them lose 10kg in two weeks,” Dutta said.

Thus, it is always recommended to consult a dietitian or nutritionist before embarking on such a diet. Do not make drastic changes in your diet without the advice of a qualified expert.

Disclaimer: This content, including the tips, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.