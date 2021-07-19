MWest Holdings announces the sale of historic apartments in the Hollywood Tower





ANGELS, July 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – MWest Holdings, a AngelsReal estate and investment firm with more than 2.5 million square feet of residential and commercial properties across the United States, today announced the sale of Hollywood Tower Apartments, a 52-unit multi-family asset listed on the National Registry from historic places to Los Angeles, CA. The iconic Hollywood Tower, which MWest acquired in 2015, is a 1929 period property with a fascinating history as a prime location for Hollywood stars. Former residents include Humphrey bogart, William powell, Errol Flynn, and Marilyn monroe. MWest has kept the old Hollywood ambiance while complementing tasteful enhancements to amenity spaces and unit interiors by merging vintage details with beautiful contemporary finishes. Three rooftop decks have been completely renovated, including a high-end lighting package, modernized seating and landscaping by Rolling Greens Nursery. The interiors of the units were outfitted with modern appliances, Caesarstone counters, European-style cabinetry, marble bathroom furniture and more. The building’s large neon sign has been restored and serves as a Hollywood landmark of highway 101. Hollywood Tower is located near the center of Hollywood and within walking distance of Franklin Village, public transportation, great restaurants and the most extensive nightlife of Angels. MWest Holdings is a long-time owner and operator of residential and commercial real estate in the greater Angels Region. The company has extensive experience in owning, transforming and operating multi-family properties throughout the region, including downtown. Angels, Hollywood, Pasadena, and West Los Angeles, providing quality housing essential to these communities. About MWest Holdings. MWest Holdings is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with over 2.5 million square feet of residential and commercial properties across United States. Founded in 1991, MWest is known for creating innovative development solutions that instill a sense of neighborhood and integrity and create lasting, tangible value. The company specializes in enhancing classic, essential, and value-added properties, as well as identifying opportunistic strategies that showcase refined or historic architecture and reinvigorate the culture and aesthetics of the communities it has to offer. they serve. As a very successful and stable owner and operator of real estate, MWest has continuously employed sound business practices, low leverage and strict underwriting guidelines for each investment opportunity. The company’s success is rooted in a philosophy that the imagination is the only factor limiting growth. CONTACT WITH THE MEDIA: Kyle Kokkales818.501.5600 [email protected] SOURCE MWest Holdings Related links http://www.mwestholdings.com

