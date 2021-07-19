Zac Efron and Lupita Nyongo are now Emmy Award winners





There are still two months until the 2021 Primetime Emmys are handed out to a crop of nominees led by The crown and Ted Lasso. But a variety of Daytime Emmy trophies were presented over the weekend, as the host Raven-Symon announced the winners in the kids and animation categories, while Loni Amour enliven the honors of fiction and lifestyle. (Daytime Emmys in other categories, including daytime drama series, talk shows, and game shows, were awarded last month.) Several star nominees have been honored, despite the relatively low-key preparation for the Daytime Emmys. Zac Efron became a first Emmy winner as Outstanding Daytime Host for his Netflix series, Down to earth with Zac Efron. Meanwhile, Lupita Nyongo scored a victory as a narrator for Netflixs Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices in the category of limited outstanding performance. The Mandalorian camouflage from the side, Marc Hamill was named Outstanding Performer for her voiceover work in the animated series Helen of Avalor. Andy Serkis also added a trophy to his mantle as a guest artist in a daytime drama program for Netflixs The letter to the king. Alex Trebek, who died last year at the age of 80, received the writer’s tribute Michele Loud during his acceptance speech for Jeopardy! : The greatest of all time, which was tied with the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards to receive the Outstanding Editorial Staff Emmy for a non-fiction daytime special. Last month, Trebek earned a posthumous victory as a game show host for Peril! alongside his posthumously award-winning colleague Larry King as an informative talk show host for Larry King now. When the odd Daytime Emmy nominations were announced in late May, confusion ensued over what constitutes a daytime series in the streaming world. Critically Adored Netflix The Babysitters Club, who won an Outstanding Young Performer in a Children’s Program for Sophie Grace, made sense as a kid-focused award entry. But YA-trending shows such as dash & lily and Julie and the ghosts being tried by day raised questions. It seems categorization has paid off for Netflixs Dash & Lily, who won in the Outstanding Writing Team and Supporting Actress category for Jodi Long, the first Asian American winner in the category. Speaking of historical firsts, The Bays Karrueche Tran became the first AAPI lead actress to win an Emmy in the Daytime or Primetime categories. His Popstar! The TV series have garnered several wins in the daytime drama categories, including Mike Manning for supporting actor, Chiara D’Ambrosio for young performer, and Kristos andrews for main actor. See the full list of winners here, and watch it Cedric the Animatorhosted the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19. More great stories from Vanity Show HBO surpasses Netflix, streaming drama over Emmy nominations

