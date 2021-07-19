Jasper County Fair soars high with Newton Daily News rodeo entertainment





The crowd cheered as the cowboys were thrown onto the backs of rushing broncos. The crowd cheered again as the cowgirls raced horses around the barrels in record time. And the crowd cheered even louder the 25 junior buckaroos brave enough to try the sheep bustin. The rodeo night at the Jasper County Fair was full of energy and emotion. Spectators flocked to the arena. In no time at all, the bleachers were full, meaning pedestrians were forced to watch the action up close behind the arena gates. They could feel the ground rumbling beneath their feet as a bronc came loose, throwing dirt at the ankles of onlookers as they dodged the cowherds. Typically, the Jasper County Fair Rodeo and Ty Carlson Memorial Bull Ride take place a month before the fair as some sort of pre-fair launch or promotion event, said Mike Guy, longtime fair contributor. Even with the date change, the rodeo provided the masses with traditional county fair entertainment. This is the first year they’ve done it at the fair, said Mike Guy. We’ve had great crowds in the past. And we have a really good audience tonight. Alan Guy, show board member and organizer of the Jasper County Fair Rodeo and Ty Carlson Memorial Bull Ride, told Newton News in a previous interview that volunteers wanted more entertainment options for show visitors . Judging by the long lines to enter the arena, the rodeo certainly did just that. If it works, we can do it again, said Alan Guy. This is the coolest part about it. It’s a great time and can be quite healthy. Rodeo is one of the super entertaining sports that you kind of have to see to experience it. There is no better way than to do it on the road here at Colfax. Along with the thrilling rodeo action, there were equally significant moments of gratitude for the late Ty Carlson, whose untimely death at the age of 19 spurred the establishment of the eponymous bull ride. The young cowboy from Colfax had an affinity and a passion for bull riding. Carlsons riderless horse remained saddled in the arena at the start of the rodeo. The announcer said the horse’s name was Doc, described as a trusted friend of Carlson. The public gathered this evening to remember the young man, who now has a purse in his name. We come together here tonight to remember him and to keep his name forever in the sport of rodeo in Jasper County and in our hearts and minds, the announcer said. Doc still misses his friend, but he too helps us keep Ty’s name alive. Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or [email protected]

