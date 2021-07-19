Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda

It’s not easy being a Bollywood celebrity. Of course, they have all the money in the world. And indeed, they have all the admiration and adoration that one could desire. They are also among the most powerful individuals in the country. But it seems even these actors and their filmmakers, beloved across the country, fall prey to unrealistic body standards.

Here are 5 times Bollywood actors have been caught using CGI on their bodies to deceive audiences.

1. Govinda in Happy ending



For several years, Govinda was a bankable name in the industry. His comedic timing and dance moves had made him love him very much. But he tarnished his image with that awkward scene of disaster that was Happy ending. The filmmakers thought it would be funny or that audiences would never realize that these six packs were created digitally. Scroll through the first few seconds of this video to witness the parody.

2. Salman Khan in Dabbang 3

Bhai has been synonymous with muscular physique since the start of his career, where he serenaded the country by Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. But it seems he failed to get out of this wave. Although he boasts of a decent physique, Sallu bhai thought it was better to go the CGI route to Dabbang 3 when it wasn’t even necessary for the role.



Films by Salman Khan

3. Akshay Kumar in Boss

I was surprised by his addition to this list as Mr. Khiladi is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. In Boss, however, with Akshay Kumars tearing the shirt off, the shirtless scene leaves us all confused. The CGI work was shoddy and the only thing it inspired was sympathy for a fitness icon for resorting to such salon tricks. Start watching the video at 6:09 am.

4. Salman Khan in Research



Somehow, all of the characters Salman ends up playing fit into the stereotype of the muscular, emotionally stunted hero. He took help from CGI to look torn to Research. The only thing he manages to show is his insecurity with his own body. Maybe it would be better if he paid as much attention to developing his characters as he does to artificially developing his abs.



Sahara One Movies

5. Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger



A repeat offender in more ways than one, Salman Khan deserves special mention in this regard. This man has a great body for his age, thanks to years of training. However, he might not be the thinnest actor, but he certainly doesn’t look too shabby either. Instead of playing on his strength, Bhai prefers living in Wonderland, desperately trying to convince the world that he has some of the most awkward abdominal muscles, thanks to CGI. At no point would the film have been hurt by his natural stomach. But hey, who knows what’s going on in Bhai’s head?

My favorite part of “Ek Tha Tiger” was when studio VFX released a trailer of their work, and accidentally revealed how Bhai went from no-pack-flab to six-pack-abs. (And then I had to delete the video from each platform, because Bhai) pic.twitter.com/LpEK9xeHRI Rizwan Beach (@SahilRiz) Dec. 26, 2017

Sometimes these standards are so deeply ingrained in us that it becomes impossible for us to understand the characters in the movies without an ultra-muscular look.

Unless your character is literally asking you to look like an otherworldly superhero, why would you invest in intensive CGI budgets to project your insecurity onto an entirely impressionable audience?