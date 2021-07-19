Greek singer and folk actor Tolis Voskopoulos has died aged 80





Tolis Voskopoulos, Greek singer, songwriter and popular actor whose career spanned more than six decades, has died at the age of 80. Oskopoulos, considered a star of modern Greek folk music, died in an Athens hospital on Monday from cardiac arrest, days before his 81st birthday and several weeks after being taken to hospital with respiratory problems, Greek media reported. Tolis Voskopoulos was fortunate to be appreciated by his colleagues and adored by the public, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. He was a real popular idol, a talented and intelligent performer who created a different and particular kind of entertainment on stage. He lived as he sang, sang as he lived and in the same way he left: irreplaceable, as his melodic lyrics will say forever, tweeted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, resuming the title of one of Voskopoulos’ songs. Born in the main port city of Piraeus in Greece on July 26, 1940, to refugee parents from Asia Minor, Voskopoulos was the youngest of 12 children and the only boy. To close



Popular Greek folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos poses in front of a poster announcing a concert marking the 60th anniversary of his career, in Athens, Greece (Tatiana Bolari / AP) Popular Greek folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos poses in front of a poster announcing a concert marking the 60th anniversary of his career, in Athens, Greece (Tatiana Bolari / AP) He began his acting career, first appearing on stage at the age of 18 in 1953, and made his film debut a few years later in 1963. His first major musical success was considered the 1968 song Agonia, composed by Giorgos Zambetas, which sold over 300,000 copies, a record figure for Greek music at the time. He continued to produce major hits over the following decades and became known as the prince of his legions of fans. His last performance on stage was in February 2020, when he sang alongside his daughter Maria to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his career. Voskopoulos has married four times. He is survived by his wife, former minister and current head of the Greek tourist organization Angela Gerekou and their daughter Maria Voskopoulou.

