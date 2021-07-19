Snapchat profiles get 3D processing with new Bitmoji avatars – The Hollywood Reporter





Snapchat has updated its user profiles to now include Bitmoji 3D avatars, marking the latest development in the company’s experiences with 3D technology. The new avatars, which rolled out in the United States on Monday, include more than 1,200 different combinations of facial expressions, poses, backgrounds and gestures that allow Snapchatters to further customize their profile avatars, which were only recently available in 2D. 3D avatars in profiles are meant to make Snapchat profiles more “expressive, fun and personal,” says David Whyte, 3D Bitmoji product designer at Snap. But this isn’t Snap’s first foray into 3D Bitmojis: In 2017, the company launched an augmented reality lens that allowed users to make a 3D animated version of their Bitmoji appear as if they were in the real world. Since then, Snapchatters can now play with their own Bitmoji in games, watch a personalized cartoon show featuring their Bitmoji, and, starting Monday, have even more customization options for their profiles. “It was a huge, huge undertaking to translate the entire library that we created for Bitmoji, in terms of all the facial features, all the hairstyles and all the outfits, from 2D to 3D,” Ba said. Blackstock, CEO of Bitmoji. The Hollywood reporter. “This work has never stopped because your Bitmoji exists in all dimensions.” Bitmoji 3D

Courtesy of Snapchat Over 70 percent of Snapchat’s 280 million daily active users have their Bitmoji avatar linked to their Snapchat accounts, while 75 percent of the Gen Z population in the United States (ages 13-24) have a Bitmoji, according to Snap. Bitmoji’s distinct cartoon avatars, first launched in 2014 and later acquired by Snap in 2016, have also spurred some imitators of competitors like Facebook. But seven years after Bitmoji first hit the scene, cartoon avatars still resonate with users when they interact with others online, Blackstock says. “It’s not just about having an avatar [where] you have a picture of you – it’s pretty easy. Is that more about what you can do with this avatar? What role does it play in your digital life? Blackstock said. “Not everyone is comfortable uploading photos or videos of themselves. Bitmoji, in a way, I’ve always thought of it as a kind of digital ID. It really is that essential representation of not only how you look, but also who you are.

