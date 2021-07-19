Can sexy people wearing animal masks find true love in sexy beasts?

Reality TV shows don’t have much of a chance for a lasting couple, however Love is blind, with his faces and bodies obscured, apparently the best rates in terms of matches that stick. The new Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts (July 21) only removes the face of the equation, hiding the heads of competitors with mascot-style costumes: a panda, a wolf, a mouse, a rooster, or, for whatever reason, a demon. Then he pairs them together, faster than you might wonder if a mouse and a demon could really get away with it in the real world.

Quirky antics aside, one is tempted to be a little optimistic about the direction of dating shows. Sexy Beasts proudly announces contestants who are willing to say goodbye to shallow encounters to find The One, and are willing to don elaborate prosthetic animal masks to do so. Could this new setup prove that we have evolved beyond the usual hot alcoholic and heteronormative people in spas? Does that mean we’ve arrived at a smooth or non-binary dating show, or the very the least, really anti-lookist? Could this be a radical new dating show for the furries?

The answer to these questions is no, no and maybe?

Sexy Beasts They may not be faces, but he knows what is under the neck always matters. An animal mask cannot thwart outrageous self-confidence, let alone a bangin body. And these bodies are fit, slim, straight, and able-bodied. Yet to express how desirable they are while sporting a bizarre dinosaur head, they’ll have to improvise. A big-bicep beaver admits he looks at asses first, then at personality while frequently kicking his big guns (20 inches, if you’re curious). Another contender is a self-proclaimed nerd, he says, but absolutely the hot kind. The show often cuts off contestants assaulting the camera with their best comedians, scenes that are more like an ad to live it after taking the shot of Gardasil.

The cardinal rule of any dating show casting is to find hot, extremely outgoing people who know They are hot. Sexy Beasts is no different, but by refusing to step aside, he immediately undermines his own anti-lookist premise. Still, chemistry is the goal. To that end, each episode pairs a masked breeder with three masked contestants, who enjoy speed dating full of excessive bravado and innuendo. Then, a competitor is eliminated for the crime of not having vibrated. Well after all, it’s about personality compatibility, right?

But before the rejected personality is forced to do the Walk of Shame, she is unmasked, strutting around to show her rejector (and remaining contestants, and us) the warmth she will miss above and revealing the source. Ultimate Show Joy: Now that the contestant has seen how attractive the person they just eliminated really is, will they be hugely disappointed? Here’s hoping!

This joy is the gift that keeps on giving: after a suitable date with the two remaining competitors, there is a second round of elimination and revelation. Then the two animal heads left standing find out if they can bear to watch the real face they just gave up on those other two smoke shows.

It is a gas. But it doesn’t matter what’s under that beastly outfit, because, again, conventional attractiveness is the baseline. This is not a spoiler; the show is not called Undoubtedly attractive animals.

Misleading premise or not, Sexy Beasts is not without its pleasures. One is the awkward quasi-slapstick of watching a woman with a dolphin head try to suck on a beer, or a man with a beaver head try to kiss through huge rubber teeth. Another: Rob delaneygood-natured but sarcastic narration. Watching competitors struggle to spit innuendo or personality, sometimes for what feels like the first time, is a treasure trove. Especially when these attempts are less than scintillating. Are they sensitive? a female stag coos on a male rooster while stroking his dangling masks in one episode. (Uh, that’s a rubber mask.)

Still, there is a clear eroticism in some contestants’ fascination with animal heads. And some really lean over the part, one growling caress at a time. A pecking order of animal heat is rapidly emerging. Viewers will be eagerly wondering if this rhino or mandrill is beautiful underneath, but also wondering: will the less attractive animal heads be taken out first? How do some people still seem to have a hot face even when wearing a frog’s head? Am I somehow attracted to this wolf?

Only time will tell if Sexy Beasts proves if true love can be found by substituting human heads for animal heads on a single date that seems to last about as long as a movie. Love is blind at least gave its (equally hot) competitors a lot more time to chat. Maybe all this show proves is that the attraction has a way of revealing itself no matter what you throw at it. But for now, come well for the animal heads, and stay well for the human head which is revealed. It’s a small thing, but it’s more exciting than the reality that a personality can only win the day if you have one, long after all animal cosplay is over.

