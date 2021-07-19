Celebrities Who Focused On Their Fitness During The Pandemic Entertainment

If you’ve racked up a few pandemic pounds, this story will either give you hope or a bad mood.

While many of us tested a lot of homemade banana bread and furniture durability (also known as eating comfort food and being a couch potato), some stars were actually going for it. other way.

Here are some celebrities who lost weight during the pandemic:

Tiffany haddish

Haddish did not need his participation in this year’s shark week to show off her body in a swimsuit.

The comedic actress worked hard and reportedly lost over 40 pounds and toned up using diet and exercise – specifically a personalized piece by celebrity trainers (and spouses) Kathy Drayton and Luther Freeman.

“I eat differently, I eat a lot more veg, I definitely eat right from my garden and really get to work, making sure I sweat every day and follow proper nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she told People magazine in December. “And I try to dance every day for five to ten minutes. I think that’s also very important: make it fun!”

Bronson share

Losing weight has to be even more difficult when food is literally your job.

Rapper, chef and culinary TV personality Action Bronson still managed to do it.

Bronson spoke to Joe Rogan in April on losing 130 pounds, explaining “It was a long time coming.”

“I’m glad that has happened now because if it hadn’t happened it would have been something else,” Bronson said. “I would have been in the grave or elsewhere. Who knows where they would have put me.”

His verified Instagram account these days are full of videos and photos showing Bronson lifting weights and working out.

Don’t worry, he still posts delicious food every now and then.

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Being at high risk for Covid-19 scared actress Marissa Jaret Winokur so much that she began to lose weight and be healthier.

In September 2020, “Hairspray” star and ovarian cancer survivor posted a photo of her slimmer on her verified Instagram account, revealing that she had lost nearly 50 pounds at the time via Zoom workouts with trainer Keith Anthony and better eating.

“The truth, Covid scares me. I ticked all the boxes, I’m HIGH RISK!” Winokur wrote. “So I started training at home with Keith via zoom classes and eating healthy for a fighting chance.”

Winokur said she needed a goal to focus on during the quarantine. A renewed interest in fitness, for Winokur, turned out to be.

“I was afraid to post pictures, it’s really a day at a time for me when it comes to food,” said the actress who has lost weight before. “But I thought Covid is not over, we are all sitting ducks, maybe I could inspire someone to choose to fight!”

Another plus – Winokur said the new lifestyle stopped her asthma attacks and helped her manage her anxiety.

