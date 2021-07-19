Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik does not refuse the vaccine

She was seen as an anti-vaxxer after the book was released, Bialik said, who has a doctorate in neuroscience from UCLA.

The July 14 Facebook post lists Bialiks’ diploma as well as the claim that she refuses to vaccinate. This is not true. In fact, Bialik and his sons have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bialik spokesperson Heather Besignano said in an email.

I have never, not once, said that vaccines were not valuable, unnecessary or unnecessary, because they are, she said in the YouTube video.

Bialik clarified that although her two children did not follow a traditional vaccination schedule, they were vaccinated.

To date, my children may not have received all of the vaccines your children have received, but my children are vaccinated, she said. I repeat that my children are vaccinated.

At the time, Bialik said his children will get the flu shot as flu season approaches. She was also planning to get the flu shot herself and get the COVID-19 shot.

I want my immune system to have the best chance of fighting anything that comes along, and that includes COVID, she said.

These vaccines are the first for Bialik in about 30 years, she said. In a January interview with Yahoo News, Bialik said his decision was based on some sort of basic science of what’s going on in the world and how we protect ourselves.

While Bialik said in her YouTube video that she believed children in the United States were getting too many vaccines, she said she did not subscribe to conspiracy theories about the severity of the coronavirus or believed that all vaccines should. be avoided.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and peer-reviewed studies have saidCOVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Over 334 million doses of vaccine were donated in the United States on July 12. During this time, the CDC received approximately 6,000 reports of people dying after receiving the vaccine, but anyone can make such a report, so thatdoes not mean that the vaccine caused the deaths.

Our rating: False

The claim that Bialik “refuses to vaccinate” is FALSE, based on our research. Bialik clarified in an October 2020 YouTube video that although she delayed vaccinations for her two sons, they both received vaccines. Bialik and his sons have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

