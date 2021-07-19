Arturo Casanova, the actor who dubbed Rocky Balboa and Gamabunta from Naruto, has passed away.





On the night of Sunday, July 18, the social networks of some dubbing studios announced the news of the death of voice actor Arturo Casanova. The reasons for the death of the 80-year-old actor are not yet officially known, but some sources close to him indicate that he died of hepatic encephalopathy. We regret to announce the sensitive death of voice actor Arturo Casanova (RIP), known to be Gold Roger in the first dub of One Piece and Gamabunta in Naruto. We extend our deepest condolences to the family for this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/Hdp5xzzuUt World Dubbing & News ES (@DubbingWorldES) July 18, 2021 During his 40 years of career, Casanova has been part of more than 100 productions that have reached the big screen dubbed in Spanish in Latin America. It can be difficult to put a face on the actor, but he is remembered by many for his most popular works. Casanova was the voice of Uncle Phil in the series, The prince of Bel-Air, many have heard it as Morpheus in The matrix and Matrix Reloaded, and he was also the iconic Rocky Balboa in the fourth film of the saga. Casanova was born in Mexico City, was avoice actor, theater and television actor, known to have an extremely deep voice. He started his career in dubbing in the 80s and has been involved in animation, advertising, films and even video games, where he left his voice as a legacy. On social media, admirers and colleagues like Juan Carralero left messages to say goodbye to Casanova. “My dear friend, my uncle Phil just left for the great east. DEP great Arturo Casanova,” Carralero wrote on Twitter.

