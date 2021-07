Marie Claire urges Hollywood to represent more parents who have abortions

Fashion magazine Marie Claire outraged life advocates over a Friday article calling for Hollywood to portray more parents having abortions, arguing it better reflected reality. In her analysis, author Danielle Campoamor noted that while there has been an increase in abortion storylines in films over the past year, this has “done nothing to address the gaps between the fictional characters that abort and real patients seeking services ”. What cinema and television should show, she argued, it is less adolescents and more parents who undergo the intervention. “Parents are the most frequent abortive patients,” she adds in an accompanying tweet. In his campaign for more intrigue on abortion involving parents, Campoamor suggested that the procedure is a way to fight poverty, arguing that limiting access to abortion harms not only pregnant women ” , but “also to the children they are already caring for”. HOLLYWOOD AGAINST PRO-LIFE LAWS BY STANDARDIZING ON-SCREEN ABORTION “AT RECORD LEVELS” “Studies have shown that when parents are denied abortion care, their children are more likely to live below the poverty line or to live in a house without enough money to pay for food, shelter and transportation. the most restrictive abortion laws have the worst maternal and infant mortality rates. Simply put, limiting or trying to stifle access to legal and safe abortion services harms not only pregnant women, but also the children they are already caring for. “ Mary Margaret Olohan of the Daily Caller was among readers to respond to Marie Claire’s controversial Twitter post. CBS NEWS REPORTER SAYS, SAYS SHE CAN NOW BE CANDIDATE ON ABORTION RIGHT SUPPORT “Disturbing,” said Abigail Marone, press secretary to Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo. “A human life is no less precious because its parents have less money – any suggestion to the contrary is shameful.” While Campoamor is disappointed, experts noted that Hollywood has “shamelessly” portrayed abortion in recent years. “You certainly see more of the fact that I’m pregnant, I don’t want to be, I’m going to have an abortion,” Gretchen Sisson, professor at the University of California at San Francisco, told the New York Times. “And it’s gone soaring in 2019.” Popular TV shows like “Veep” and “Scandal” have also featured prominent figures having abortions in recent years. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Marie Claire is far from being the only media or platform to defend abortion rights. In May, CNN’s Chris Cuomo announced that the short Supreme would hear a Mississippi case who could ban abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, arguing that the pro-life movement is against science and is responding to the “far-right and white fear vote”.

