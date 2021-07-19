Things to do at the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021





The Daddy of ’em All which runs from July 23 to August 1 has been taking place since 1897, celebrating Cheyenne’s Old West roots.

CHEYENNE, Wyo The 125th Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD), a large 10-day Western holiday, opens on Friday, July 23. The “Daddy of ’em All” has been taking place since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate his Old West roots. In 2020, the CFD was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. This year the festival is back and over 140,000 people will visit Cheyenne for a packed program of rodeos, parades, pancake breakfasts, an air show with the Thunderbirds and concerts with Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Maren Morris , Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and more. . The centerpiece of the celebration is the world’s largest outdoor rodeo attracting top pros competing for over $ 1 million in cash prizes. Here’s everything you need to know about Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021. Cheyenne Frontier Days always brings the biggest names in entertainment to Frontier Nights and this year is no exception. Music icon Garth Brooks will kick off the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday. Other headliners this summer include Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and Cody Johnson. Brett Young, Aaron Watson, Restless Road, Ned Ledoux, Rhett Akins, John King and Ashley McBryde are also scheduled to perform in the opening act. Professional riders (PBR) will be hosting nightly events on Mondays and Tuesdays. CFD 2021 concert calendar Friday July 23 Garth Brooks with Ned Ledoux

Saturday July 24 Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins

Sunday July 25 Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

Monday July 26 PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Tuesday July 27 PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Wednesday July 28 Maren Morris with Brett Young

Thursday July 29 Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

Friday July 30 Kane Brown with Restless Road

Saturday July 31 Blake Shelton with John King Tickets for the Frontier Nights shows are on sale now at CFDRodeo.com and by phone at 307-778-7222. RELATED: Garth Brooks’ Cheyenne Frontier Days Return Sells in 1 Hour RELATED: Blake Shelton Sells To Cheyenne, Book Denver Concert Tickets to see Garth Brooks return to Cheyenne sold out in less than an hour in April. Brooks last played CFD in 1996. “Hey Cheyenne, Garth Brooks here, proud to say I can’t wait to see you for the 125th,” Brooks said. “I wear my 100th buckle everywhere I go. If you’ve seen us, you’ve seen me wear it to awards shows, album covers, you always have that thing.” “I’m going to need a buckle belt to go with my 100, so 125, right next to 100. Thanks for remembering me,” Brooks said. “Thanks for giving me some of the greatest moments of my life to come as well. I love you guys. Cowboy up.” RELATED: Garth Brooks ‘Can’t Wait To See You’ for Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 The only thing better than pancakes is the free pancakes. Cheyenne Frontier Days’ Pancake breakfasts are legendary and attract tourists from all over the world. Volunteers in downtown Cheyenne will serve over 100,000 flapjacks, cook 3,000 pounds of ham, serve 9,200 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee with 630 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup. The three pancake breakfasts that are completely free to the public will take place on Monday July 26, Wednesday July 27 and Friday July 30. 9Districts: Explore Cheyenne, Wyoming Just outside the rodeo arena, Old Frontier Town features merchants, artisans, artisans, and special faces from the Old West. The city’s petting zoo is a must-see if you have kids. Cheyenne is known the world over for her love of rodeo. There will be nine days of rodeo this year. Rodeo events include bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway lassoing, bull riding, saddle horse riding, steer wrestling, team lassoing and mooring. lasso. The CFD’s Halfway Carnival features exciting rides, kids’ rides, and amazing carnival food. What more can be said? The Midway is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight. The US Air Force Thunderbirds will howl in the blue Wyoming sky on Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. The heavily choreographed aerial demonstration will feature the thrilling aerial acrobatics of the Thunderbirds over FE Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. RELATED: Blue Angels Announce Return to Colorado American Indians have always been an important part of Western history and it is no different at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Indian Village in the park is home to Native American artists who educate visitors about Native American heritage and culture. There are also Native American food and craft vendors. Downtown Cheyenne is the site of four major parades that attract visitors from all over the world. The parades feature the best marching bands and horse-drawn vehicles you’ll see anywhere. The parades will take place on Saturday July 24, Tuesday July 27, Thursday July 29 and Saturday July 31 at 9 a.m. in downtown Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days allows visitors to see how such an event is organized with daily Behind the Chutes tours. Free tours allow visitors to meet the animals, enter the falls, and walk through the arena floor. Tours take place almost every day at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The Old West Museum at Cheyenne Frontier Days is a world-renowned museum dedicated to Western artifacts and art. The museum has one of the most comprehensive collections of horse-drawn carriages west of the Mississippi and features exhibits showcasing the history of CFD. This summer, a bronze statue of Chris LeDoux will be added to the Frontier Park sculpture collection. D. Michael Thomas sculpture from Buffalo, Wyoming, commemorates Chris LeDoux’s connections to rodeo, music and CFD history. “One of my favorite memories is getting to play with Chris LeDoux, the man,” said Garth Brooks. “So I can’t thank you for all the gifts you have given me. I look forward to the 125th. I look forward to it being dedicated to Chris. I look forward to the unveiling of the statue. “ If you can’t see the Old West Museum at this year’s event, the museum is open year round. RELATED: This City May Feel Like It’s Another World (But It’s Only Two Hours From Denver) Cheyenne Frontier Days: Daddy of all The Cheyenne Frontier Days run from Friday July 23 through Sunday August 1 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cheyenne Frontier Days: Daddy of all The Cheyenne Frontier Days run from Friday July 23 through Sunday August 1 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Held the last full week of every July since 1897, with the exception of 2020, Frontier Days continued through the two world wars and the Great Depression, when difficult finances led it to become a rodeo festival, music concerts, parades and other events organized mainly by volunteers. A full Cheyenne Frontier Days program and event tickets are available at CFDRodeo.com.

